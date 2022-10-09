LOWVILLE — This week, Lowville Academy and Central School District Superintendent Rebecca Dunckel-King will host three information sessions on a $14.9 million capital project voters will judge as worthy or not on the November ballot.

Public information sessions about the project will be held on Wednesday and Thursday in the elementary school cafeteria at 6:30 p.m. and on Saturday at 10 a.m. in the large instruction room. Wednesday’s meeting will be recorded and live-streamed on the district’s website for those who can’t attend.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.