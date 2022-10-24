Lowville school project on ballot

The turf, mats and fencing on and around the sports fields at Lowville Academy will be replaced as part of the $14.9 million capital project district taxpayers will vote on from noon to 8 p.m. today at the high school auditorium. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times

LOWVILLE — Lowville Academy and Central School District voters will hit the polls today to vote on the proposed $14.9 million capital project consisting of a number of individual improvements and updates to the school facilities.

The majority of the 13 pieces of the overall project relate to sports facilities, with the largest being the construction of a new eight-lane track with areas for long and triple jumps, pole vaulting and steeplechase, a press box and field lights at the current practice field location on Bostwick Street at a cost of about $4.2 million. An adjacent property will be purchased to create about 120 parking places and a location for buses to drop off and pick up athletes.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.