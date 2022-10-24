LOWVILLE — Lowville Academy and Central School District voters will hit the polls today to vote on the proposed $14.9 million capital project consisting of a number of individual improvements and updates to the school facilities.
The majority of the 13 pieces of the overall project relate to sports facilities, with the largest being the construction of a new eight-lane track with areas for long and triple jumps, pole vaulting and steeplechase, a press box and field lights at the current practice field location on Bostwick Street at a cost of about $4.2 million. An adjacent property will be purchased to create about 120 parking places and a location for buses to drop off and pick up athletes.
Other improvements to athletic facilities include replacement of the turf and safety mats and fencing around sports fields; replacing the roof and hardwood floor of the gym; and replacement of the main drain lines and lining of the swimming pool.
Plumbing and HVAC projects include replacing small one-stall bathrooms in elementary school classrooms with wheelchair accessible units to be shared between two adjacent classrooms; constructing a new bathroom with a utility sink next to the elementary school gym; replacing the main sewage pipe from the school to North State Street; and replacing the heating, ventilation and cooling systems for a number of locations around the school.
Other projects include installing a new roof on the north classroom wing; adding posts, or bollards, in front of the elementary school cafeteria windows; constructing a storm water drainage trench behind the bus garage; and replacing and networking the smoke and heat detection fire alarms throughout the campus.
District Superintendent Rebecca Dunckel-King told attendees at the three public information sessions held earlier this month the theme of this project — Protecting Our Future — is about “appropriate stewardship of the district’s facilities... to keep the building safe and usable and to maintain operations as efficiently as possible.”
Mrs. Dunckel-King said about 25 district taxpayers in total attended the three sessions and asked questions.
In the first session which was also live-streamed, residents of Woodlawn Avenue who will have the new lighted track in their backyard said they had been assured when the fields were built that they would only be used for practice and would not have lighted scoreboards or field lights. They also believed there would be no buses going up and down their street but they have had buses turning around in some driveways and can only imagine it will be worse after the track is built.
They also said while the new parking lot will help, they do not believe it will be enough to meet the need the new track will create.
“Our community members asked really great questions and we had thoughtful discussions,” the superintendent said via email. “I know that the residents of Woodlawn would agree with me when I say that this project actually presents us with an opportunity to fix what has been a struggle for them for quite some time. With this project we will be able to alleviate the parking concern while still being able to offer an incredible opportunity for our students and community.”
The project will be funded with the district’s capital reserve fund and state building aid with no local tax dollars used, according to Mrs. Dunckel-King.
Polls for Lowville Academy and Central Schools taxpayers will be open from noon to 8 p.m. in the school auditorium.
