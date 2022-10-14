LOWVILLE — During the first of three information sessions on a $14.9 million capital project for Lowville Academy and Central School District, questions arose about parking and the need for the proposed construction of an eight-lane track. District residents will have an opportunity to view the presentation and ask questions beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday in the large instruction room at the school, 7668 N. State St.
Explaining the capital project — Protecting Our Future — during the Oct. 12 presentation, Superintendent Rebecca Dunckel-King said that just as with homes, “ongoing maintenance is essential.”
“Appropriate stewardship of the district’s facilities requires periodic upgrades and improvements to keep the building safe and usable and to maintain operations as efficiently as possible,” she said.
She said that through state building aid and using the district’s capital reserve fund which was established in 2020, there will be no local share of debt.
The bulk of the project centers around updates to plumbing, heating and ventilation, handicap accessibility for bathrooms. The project also calls for the replacement of gym floors and the turf athletic field, which by the time construction on the proposed project begins in 2024, will be at its expected life span of 15 years. The addition of an outdoor track is also proposed, which is 20% of the project, according to the superintendent.
An attendee at Wednesday’s presentation asked about the total cost of the track portion of the project — the purchase of the property, the new parking lot, the eight-lane track, lights, fence — and questioned the necessity of a new track.
Mrs. Dunckel-King gave the estimate of $4.2 million but with no impact to taxpayers and said the project would allow students to have a facility that they can run on and be safe.
A letter from residents of Woodlawn Avenue concerning the project was read. Woodlawn Avenue runs parallel to Bostwick Street and along the backside of the athletic field.
The letter mentioned concerns about the project at the Bostwick Athletic Field.
According to the letter, when the fields were built, the residents were told the fields would be for practice only, would be unlighted with no scoreboards and that buses would not go down the avenue to drop off or pick up athletes.
The letter pointed out that “no-parking” signs on the streets have gone unheeded. There is also a drainage problem residents think will be exacerbated by the project. The residents have been advised that home values are in jeopardy due to this project.
The letter reader questioned if a traffic study on the feasibility of a parking lot on the street will be conducted. The Woodlawn residents suggested an alternative site be considered.
The superintendent replied it is hoped the parking lot would alleviate the parking and busing problems.
The project’s head architect, Christopher J. Crolius of March Associates, Boonville, said through the State Pollution Discharge Elimination System — SPDES — process the drainage situation will be addressed and an on-site storm retention system may be utilized.
Donna Smith, mother of two daughters who have had track and field sectional titles, spoke in favor of having the track built. She also asked if a boys track team could be considered, to which the superintendent answered the district would be open to that to fully use the track.
The alternative site for the parking lot, which was proposed during a previous capital project, was the Lewis County Fairgrounds. Mr. Crolius said state funding is normally not awarded to projects on property not owned by the school district.
Mrs. Dunckel-King said any further questions could be emailed to her at rdunckelking@lowvilleacademy.org. Residents may also call the district office at 315-376-9000.
If district taxpayers approve the project during the Oct. 25 vote, a more detailed design and plan will be outlined for state approval.
The vote is set for noon to 8 p.m. Oct. 25 in the school auditorium. Construction is expected to begin in 2024.
