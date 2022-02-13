LOWVILLE — A Lowville Academy and Central School agriculture teacher is in the running for a national honor.
Melvin T. Phelps, an agriculture educator and National FFA Organization adviser for more than 20 years, was selected as one of 11 finalists in New York state for the Golden Owl Award.
The award, presented by Nationwide Insurance, New York Farm Bureau and New York FFA, recognizes “agricultural educators who devote countless hours, and often their own resources, to positively impact the lives of their students,” according to the insurance company’s website.
Mr. Phelps was surprised Jan. 7 with the presentation of a plaque and a check for $500 during a brief ceremony at the school.
“It was a nice surprise,” Mr. Phelps said, noting that while he had received other honors, this was the first time he was nominated for an award.
“It means a lot to be recognized by your peers and people you serve,” he said.
Nominations were collected from Aug. 1 to Nov. 1 from students, administrators and community members. Statewide, 100 nominations were submitted, supporting 39 agriculture teachers.
The New York state honoree, who will receive one of seven national awards of $3,000, will be announced at the FFA state convention in May.
Mr. Phelps, a Carthage Central School graduate, said the reason he became an agriculture educator was due to the influence of his FFA adviser and agriculture teacher Bruce Hazen.
“I’m the youngest of eight kids and the first to go to college,” Mr. Phelps said. “I saw the impact Bruce had on kids and I wanted to be a FFA adviser so I went into ag education.”
Over the years, Mr. Phelps changed his outlook, concentrating more on teaching, and adopted a curriculum to better educate about agriculture.
“I had put the cart before the horse — if kids are not learning about agriculture they won’t do as well in FFA,” he said.
He utilizes a Critical Agriculture Science Education, or CASE curriculum, which is inquiry-based learning and more hands on. He is also an instructor for educators to learn about the program.
At Lowville Academy, students in sixth and eighth grades are required to take an agricultural course as part of their science studies. High school agriculture students receive science credits.
The educator said that in offering the agriculture course he has helped develop “informed and educated consumers.”
“Not all the students will become farmers or work in the ag industry but 100 percent of the students will be consumers of ag products,” he said. “We teach about agriculture and where their food comes from.”
FFA, formerly Future Farmers of America, has also changed since Mr. Phelps was a member and state officer in high school.
“It’s not only about farming, it’s about agriculture and so much more,” he explained.
The veteran teacher sees his role as “exposing students to the world of agriculture and the opportunities not just in farming.”
Throughout the years, en route to the national FFA convention in Indiana, Mr. Phelps has arranged tours of large farms and agricultural industry in other states exposing the students to the world of agriculture.
“Many of these students have never been outside Lewis County,” he pointed out.
FFA teaches more than agriculture, and through the program, students can develop leadership skills.
As an FFA adviser, Mr. Phelps said he has enjoyed watching students develop interests in agriculture and take on leadership roles, including FFA state Secretary Anna Western, of Lowville.
Mr. Phelps said Ms. Western went to an FFA leadership conference when she was in eighth grade and “she was hooked on FFA.”
According to the FFA adviser, Ms. Western lived in the village and had no agricultural background, but through FFA she cultivated an interest in plants. She worked summers at Hopenhagen Farm in Copenhagen and went on to major in horticulture at SUNY Cobleskill.
Mr. Phelps continues to cultivate an appreciation of agriculture in students, finding ways to fund projects through grant writing.
