LOWVILLE — Feb. 22, 2022 was what is known as a palindrome date, dates that can be read the same way backward and forward.
It also fell on a Tuesday, or “Twos-day,” which was a highlight in a calendar year that featured a few unique dates.
Having been in first grade on Feb. 2, 2022 — 2-2-22 and set to be seniors on March 3, 2033 — 3-3-33, Lowville Academy and Central School students packed time capsules to predict what life will be like in 11 years and for the opportunity to revisit the current year. The time capsule idea originated on various teaching group social media platforms nationwide.
“The first grade teachers felt that this fun activity will give the future senior class of 2033 the opportunity to reflect on and remember their younger selves,” said Michelle Wojcikowski, a Lowville first grade teacher. “There is something special about being able to revisit your younger selves.”
The time capsule project was designed to be fun and explorative.
“My students were genuinely excited to do the project,” said first grade teacher Bonnie Beehm. “I’m sure not all of them understood the purpose, but they liked some of the activities that we did to include in the capsule.”
Activities included making predictions about 2033.
Students in Lori Freeman’s class noted they would be different — be taller, wear glasses and have all their teeth grown in by 2033. School will be different — computers will be attached to their desks. In their senior year, some students imagine they will be preparing to be police officers, teachers, pharmacists, singers, artists or ninjas.
In recognition of the urban legend that Twinkies can survive for decades, the snack cake was included in the time capsules with predictions on what it will be like in 11 years.
The project allowed students to explore themselves through a sheet included in the time capsule listing their favorite movies, music, food and toys.
There was a letter from their teachers and parents along with a class picture.
Mrs. Beehm said her class picture was taken on the last day the wearing of masks was mandated at school.
Mrs. Wojcikowski pointed out that by including the letters, “students will be able to read about the hopes and dreams their parents and teachers have for them.”
The first graders’ time capsules included items indicative of their time in school — hand sanitizer and a face mask.
“Being a young student during the pandemic puts you in a special place in history,” Mrs. Wojcikowski said. “But we have to remember that when you are in first grade, you don’t realize the world is different, it is just as it should be for you. These kids will grow and change as humankind has done for centuries. It is not all about masks, hand sanitizer, social distancing and vaccines but the graduating class of 2033 might be able to look back at the precautions we all took to protect them and ourselves.”
The time capsules also included a copy of the Lowville Journal & Republican either from the week of Feb. 2 or the week ending Feb. 22.
“We simply collected the current trends and moments of 2-2-22 for them to enjoy when they’re a senior on 3-3-33,” said first-grade teacher Katie Luca.
Mrs. Lucas said the project helped teach about memories.
“It’s important to teach children the importance of memories at a young age,” she said. “By doing this, you teach them that the moments in life are greater than the objects we have in life.”
The project will hopefully be a fun look back in 11 years.
“I think most will get a kick out of opening them in their senior year,” Mrs. Beehm said. “The parents’ letters will be extra special as well as looking back at the year that was.”
“Whether they grasped the whole concept of a time capsule, I’m not quite sure,” Mrs. Lucas said. “But I do know, they’ll be forever grateful for them in the future. This particular time capsule will offer fond memories of those sweet days as a first grader.”
