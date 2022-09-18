LOWVILLE — When the public comment period of the Lowville Academy and Central School District September board meeting opened last Monday, the head of the history department — wearing a teacher’s union T-shirt matching more than 27 other educators in attendance — spoke passionately with frustration about the lack of a contract with the new school year underway.

“We’re too busy working, coaching, advising, and doing unbelievable things with great kids here. We love the job but that love is starting to fade... here at the district. You heard it awhile ago and some of you were dismissive to it so I want you to know where we’re coming from,” said Thomas J. “T.J.” Fayle, a teacher for almost 30 years, explaining why he and many of his colleagues do not normally attend board meetings but changed that this month.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.