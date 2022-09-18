LOWVILLE — When the public comment period of the Lowville Academy and Central School District September board meeting opened last Monday, the head of the history department — wearing a teacher’s union T-shirt matching more than 27 other educators in attendance — spoke passionately with frustration about the lack of a contract with the new school year underway.
“We’re too busy working, coaching, advising, and doing unbelievable things with great kids here. We love the job but that love is starting to fade... here at the district. You heard it awhile ago and some of you were dismissive to it so I want you to know where we’re coming from,” said Thomas J. “T.J.” Fayle, a teacher for almost 30 years, explaining why he and many of his colleagues do not normally attend board meetings but changed that this month.
Speaking on behalf of the 130 members of the Lowville Teacher’s Association — the local branch of New York State United Teachers or NYSUT — including those present, Mr. Fayle accused the district’s “cohort” responsible for negotiating the contract of not keeping the rest of the board informed about the lack of progress in the process which began in March and should have been settled by July 1.
Two of the negotiations’ cohort at the meeting — district Superintendent Rebecca E. Dunckel-King and board member Michael F. Young — disputed the claim, with Mr. Young and Mr. Fayle digressing into a brief but heated exchange about where the fault lies for the delay of establishing an agreement.
“Six months go by — no contract — meanwhile many other districts are taking care of their staff. They’re settling their contracts,” said Mr. Fayle, listing a number of area schools with teacher contracts in place, “Most of these contracts offer better pay and benefits and it should be noted better retiree benefits. Our retirees, their health insurance is the worst in the north country. That’s not something I’m proud of. I don’t even like to tell fellow teachers what we get when we retire which is very, very little.”
The contract negotiations which began informally at first with three people on each side — those from the district led by Mrs. Dunckel-King and the union group led by LTA President Patrick Weiler — eventually shifted into more formal negotiations with a labor attorney in front for the district and a NYSUT representative for the teachers when it became clear progress was not being made.
A number of meetings were held between the two parties in both levels of negotiations between March and June 6.
Both parties agreed to ground rules in February that included not making details of the negotiations public, however in his speech, Mr. Fayle hit on a number of general concerns for the teachers. He also addressed what he believes are the reasons for the board’s resistance to the teachers’ demands.
“I know some of you right now are going to say — perhaps the superintendent or the board...‘You guys are asking for too much. That’s why you don’t have a contract. You’re greedy.’ But I’ll remind you the inflation rate right now is 8.4%,” Mr. Fayle said. “So things are a little different than they were a few years ago. We made it through a pandemic. These people worked their tails off. This should be an easy home run. This should be done.”
Mr. Fayle questioned the board’s spending priorities, noting the proposed $15 million capital project that includes building a running track, $6 million in pandemic funds and increased state funding for educational programs as well as millions of dollars in reserve accounts.
Mrs. Dunckel-King clarified in a subsequent interview that many of the fund sources referenced by Mr. Fayle are targeted for specific uses, for example programs and not salaries, and that funding has been set aside for the capital project since voters approved a capital project reserve in 2020. She said reliance on funding with a short or medium term lifespan could lead to higher taxes down the line when those funding streams dry up.
The latter was a lesson recently illustrated when the massive financial boon the district has had from Maple Ridge Wind Farm payments for the past 15 years dropped significantly last year, causing a nearly 5% increase in taxes this year.
Mrs. Dunckel-King said the district had offered seven date options to continue negotiations in July but there was no response on behalf of the teachers, while Mr. Fayle noted that as 10-month employees, most of the teachers already had plans and vacations set for July being that having the two summer months off is one of their main “perks.” They felt it was unfair of the district to ask for the meetings during their break when the contract should have been completed by the end of June.
On Thursday, Mrs. Dunckel-King said she had not realized that was the reason no date had been chosen and wished it had been communicated before while at the meeting, she had said, “I want this done as much as you, but you’ve got to make yourself available. You’ve got to come to the table to negotiate.”
Although Mr. Weiler was not involved in the teachers’ plans to address the issue at the meeting and was unable to attend, he said he knew of their intention and believes the teachers wanted to increase public awareness of the situation.
“The organizational message (for the LTA) is that we are still committed to working with the district to come to a fair agreement,” he said.
Mrs. Dunckel-King echoed that sentiment, adding that her working relationship with Mr. Weiler is still amiable and strong.
Part of the ground rules agreement made early in the process was that teachers would continue to work under the terms of last year’s contract until new terms are reached. Any changes in salary or otherwise in the new contract will be retroactive to July according to Mrs. Dunckel-King.
The provision removed much of the district’s risk of losing teachers while the negotiations continued during a time when so many schools around the state and nation are short of teachers and offering top dollar.
Even if a deal continues to be elusive, striking would not be an option because of the 1967 legislation commonly known as the Taylor Law, prohibiting strikes and penalizing public employees who do so. It is the same law that allowed public employees to unionize.
“Even if striking were an option, it would be the nuclear option. That is not something any of us would want to do,” Mr. Weiler said, speaking of the teachers’ dedication to the children.
Based on a round of potential date exchanges between the two parties that began with the school year but had not yet been completed before the board meeting on Sept. 5,, Sept. 28 has been established for the next round of negotiations.
In the same meeting, new staff members including 14 teachers, were introduced and welcomed into the district.
