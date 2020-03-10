Lura M. Sharp Elementary students earn achievement, behavior, effort awards

PULASKI - Students at Lura M. Sharp Elementary School in the Pulaski Academy and Central School District recently earned recognition for their success during the second marking period.
Third graders earning Achievement, Behavior and Effort Awards included Landon Bunker, Devin Collins, Delilah Falato, Jacob Garner, Dicia Goodsell, Reese Grimes, Rylee Hardy, Ellie Kiesinger-Maitland, Bradley Marshall, Cloey Moore, Garrett Murphy, Sarah O’Donnell, Laila Pello, Mattison Pollic, Olivia Pratt, Andrew Riccadonna, Kaegen Ruddy, Colton Somers, Dylan Steinberg, Nadelie Trumble, Jonathan Warren, Brinley Weiland, John Wisgo and Michael Woolson.
Award-winners in grade four were Ethan Ackerman, Lyric Bagalonis, Alessandra Brandano, Nathan Bureau, Julissa Burr, Arenh Collins, Eden Cowles, Kasidee DeGaetano, Finn Eisel, Basta Giana, Giulianna Giannotti, Brock Guralny, Noah Hathway, Haylee Hayes, Zachary Hays, Ryleigh Ingram, Taylii Kinney, Gavin Kirby, Emma Lee, Joshua Lee, Noilyn Lent, Aryanna Mashaw, Ellie McConnell, Harrison McCullough, Jayden McNitt, Madalynn Michalski, Summer Middleton, Garrett Mulligan, Kyla Mullin, Alex Parker, Daxton Parker, Paige Philips, Janina Rembowski, Dawson Richards, Jason Sixberry, Avette Smith, Kyleigh Thompson and Levi Wallis.
Finally, award-winners in grade five included: Grace Carguello, Noazavah Christian, Lucy Cusyck, Megan Dailey, Cayden Denny, Carter Donnelly, Lillah Dorsch, Regan Driskell, Cadynce Falato, Rory Fossett, Ella Goodfriend, Gage Graves, Aubrie Griffith, Madison Helmer, Orrin Higby, Zarrah Huddleston, Holden Karkowski, Breyannah Lallier, Ava Lasell, Madelyn Lyng, Elizabeth Lynn, Mariah Marriott, Camryn McGrath, Ayden McNitt, Liliana Meluzio, Cali Painter, Ethan Potter, Hayden Reynolds, Rebecca Roosa, Emma Shumway, Michaela Sperati-Epding, Whitney Trumble, Davide Waite, Grant Wilson and Khloe Wood.
