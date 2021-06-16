Lyme Central School class leaders
CHAUMONT — The 2021 class leaders are Lyme Central School are Camille Stevenson, valedictorian; and Aniyah Henderson, salutatorian.
Miss Stevenson, daughter of Rob and Donna Stevenson, has an academic average of 96.93. She serves as class treasurer; was inducted in to the National Honor Society; was named a Channel 7 New Academic All-Star in March; and was nominated for Section 3 Female Scholar-Athlete in May.
She played soccer and basketball; earned Frontier League All-Star and Defensive Player Awards in soccer and a Leadership Award in golf; and served as team captain for both soccer and golf.
Miss Stevenson volunteered several hours with the Lyme Youth Commission for youth golf and soccer clinics, is a telemark skier and outdoor enthusiast, played club soccer for Black River Valley Soccer Academy and works three jobs over the summer, two during her senior year.
Miss Stevenson plans to attend Jefferson Community College, Watertown, to major in environmental engineering with the Jefferson-Can Scholarship.
Miss Henderson, daughter of Kenneth Pitcher and Deborah Pitcher, has an academic average of 96.27. She was inducted into the National Honor Society, where she served as secretary; was part of the junior varsity and varsity soccer teams, earning the Indian Award and Beerman Offensive MVP Award.
In her senior year, she attended the New Vision Health Program through Bohlen Tech Center, where she was inducted into the National Technical Honor Society. Miss Henderson volunteered through the National Honor Society in the Wrapping for Relay For Life and Chaumont Food Pantry, in addition to several local volunteer opportunities during the COVID-19 pandemic. She was part of Operation Christmas Child through her church’s youth group; received the Clarkson University Leadership Award, Wells College 21st Century Leadership Award and St. Lawrence University Augsbury North Country Scholarship Award.
Miss Henderson plans to attend Jefferson Community College, Watertown, to major in nursing.
