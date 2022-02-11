LYME — Lyme Central School is taking steps to change the district’s mascot, an indigenous person wearing a war bonnet.
In October, the Lyme Central School mascot was been a topic of conversation among leaders in the district after the National Congress of American Indians, which represents indigenous people, spoke with Superintendent Cammy J. Morrison, pointing out how mascots such as Lyme’s are harmful to indigenous people. A petition on change.org to change the Lyme mascot gained some traction locally.
“Schools that use Native American culture in their team names and logos use cultural icons and stereotypes of a living culture — often a neighboring community — as a prop for their K-12 sports teams,” the petition reads. “This practice places these cultures on a par with animal mascots, which is demeaning the Native Americans.”
After being approached by the NCAI, Mrs. Morrison said in October that she was ready to discuss changing the district’s mascot with the community. She sent out a memo a few weeks ago announcing that the district will begin steps to change its “Indians” mascot, logo and nickname.
In August, New York state issued a stay against the Cambridge Central School District over rescinding a board decision to remove a Native American mascot and logo. On Nov. 29, state Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa issued a final decision and told the district to “end the use of Native American mascots as soon as practical.” She also said that if the Native American mascot and logo was not removed, the Cambridge Central School District would face consequences, which could include the loss of state aid.
Mrs. Morrison said that while the commissioner’s directive was “a compelling enough reason to impose a mascot change,” she suggested that the district should change Lyme’s mascot anyway. She said in her memo that it’s not the mascot that defines a school community, but the people and values it holds.
“It is not in the best interest of the district to wait until the commissioner specifically directs Lyme Central to comply,” she said. “I believe that resisting this change will be a failure to embrace the opportunity that is before us as a school and a community, and that there is an opportunity to make a positive change for students and our community. As such, the district will be exploring all of its options with the goal of successfully maneuvering what is undeniably a sensitive and multifaceted topic: changing our school mascot.”
A few years ago, the district rebranded and displayed its mascot on the gymnasium floor, on windows, entrance rugs, score and message boards. It was noted in the memo that this was before the district was presented with the commissioner’s ruling and before Mrs. Morrison fully considered or understood the views of indigenous people.
“While we have only ever operated with the mindset that we are proud of the Indians name and therefore, ‘justified’ in using a mascot with native likeness, our friends from the NCAI are respectfully clarifying that their perspective differs immensely,” Mrs. Morrison said.
The district plans to engage the community and all interested stakeholders through the process of changing its mascot and is looking for input from creative students and community members for logos, signs and mascot ideas in the hope that a local contest will help to identify a new symbol of Lyme Central School pride. The district is planning small, socially distanced in-person meetings to be scheduled soon.
“I will thank you in advance for your patience and consideration,” Mrs. Morrison said, ending her memo, “and for keeping an open mind and heart as we strive to do what is best for our students and our community, and to be examples of which all of our students can be proud.”
