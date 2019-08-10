Lyme Central will offer free meals for school year

CHAUMONT — The Lyme Central School District will begin offering free breakfast and lunch to all students for the 2019-2020 school year.
Superintendent Cammy J. Morrison wrote in a letter to parents that the school can offer the service because it will be implementing a meal certification option provided to schools participating in the National School Lunch and School Breakfast programs. The option has been implemented on a trial basis, and the school will reevaluate it in April to determine whether it can “efficiently continue offering this program,” according to the letter.
Participation in the program requires no fee or application. The school has requested that parents fill out an alternative income form to demonstrate eligibility for additional funds for other programs in the district, but they will have no affect on whether their children receive free meals. The form can be found at http://wdt.me/qpy4YR
