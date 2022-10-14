LYONS FALLS — The Lyons Falls Library, 3918 High St., has been given a $282,000 facelift and is showing off its new look from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
The Lyons Falls library, which was granted its provisional charter on Oct. 28, 1909, started out with a small collection of books, most of which were gifts from local villagers.
The state granted the library an absolute charter in 1923 and was funded by grants through the village board. The library joined the North Country Library System in 1948, allowing it to offer more services to library partons. During its early history, the library was housed in several locations throughout the village. In 1981, the library was in the former fire hall on Center Street. When that structure was slated for demolition, the library was moved to its current home in the Gould Mansion carriage house.
Utilizing funds from numerous sources, the more than 125-year structure underwent renovations to stabilize the masonry and repair aged soffits, fascia and interior ceiling and walls along with installation of a new enclosed stairway and a fresh coat of paint.
Funding was provided through a New York Library Construction Grant, Pratt Northam Foundation, Northern New York Community Foundation, Dyson Foundation, Community Bank and gifts from community members.
Friends of the Library, reorganized this year with new officers and 14 members, was instrumental helping with fundraising, assisting with programs, displays and outreach programs.
“We have enhanced and preserved a historic and much loved building for the village and the surrounding area to enjoy for hopefully another hundred years,” said library board member Elaine Place.
In conjunction with the open house, there will be a Harvest Festival Costume Party from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and a storytime at 10 a.m. Children are invited to participate in crafts, guessing games, Halloween games and apple tasting. They will have the opportunity to have their photo taken with a fall backdrop and sample fall treats.
The library offers a variety of services and has seen an increase in patronage. According to the library board, as of August, patron visits were up 40% from the previous year.
In addition to the collection of print and audio books and periodicals, the library provides high-speed internet, Wi-Fi, public computers, seed exchange, knit and crochet patterns, a sheet music library and digital resources for genealogy, legal forms, career assistance and video music lessons.
During the past year, the library has hosted author Glenn Miller, held an Easter egg hunt, hosted caroling in July with the Adirondack Community Choir, had a visit from the Utica ZooMobile, conducted a summer reading program and provided online storytime, story stroll, book giveaway and garden in a bucket.
Recently, a bench was donated in honor of the Gould family and science, technology, engineering and math materials were purchased for the children’s section with donations made in memory of Roy Hammecker.
