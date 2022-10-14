LYONS FALLS — The Lyons Falls Library, 3918 High St., has been given a $282,000 facelift and is showing off its new look from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

The Lyons Falls library, which was granted its provisional charter on Oct. 28, 1909, started out with a small collection of books, most of which were gifts from local villagers.

