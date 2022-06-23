PHOENIX - Fueled by a competitive spirit, John C. Birdlebough High School (JCB) salutatorian Larissa MacDonald hopes her hard work will translate into continued success at the collegiate level.
MacDonald will attend the University at Albany in the fall. She plans on majoring in chemistry to become a cosmetic chemist upon earning her degree.
While she is excited and looking toward the future, she also took some time to reflect on her time as a Phoenix student. MacDonald took advantage of the opportunity to participate in various clubs, teams and organizations during her four years at JCB. She was a member of the competition dance team, softball team, National Honor Society, Leadership and Student Council. She also participated in community service activities, held a part-time job and was a math tutor.
“My most memorable high school moment was participating in different school activities with my friends,” MacDonald said. “The school district helped shape me as a student and person by giving me multiple opportunities to better myself and my community.”
As MacDonald prepares for the next step, she was quick to credit her parents, Kristin and William MacDonald, as well as JCB staff members for her success in the classroom and beyond.
“I attribute my success to my parents and teachers for always keeping me on task and being supportive,” she said, noting that she hopes her classmates will remember her as well-rounded, helpful and friendly.
