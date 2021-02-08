MACS Alumni Hall of Fame seeking nominations

MEXICO - The Mexico Academy and Central School District (MACS) Alumni Association is seeking nominations for new members to be inducted into the MACS Hall of Fame at this spring’s Alumni Banquet.
Not to be confused with the MACS Athletic Hall of Fame, the MACS Alumni Association Hall of Fame was created to honor those individuals who have had a profound effect on the children of the Mexico School District, including teachers, administrators, board members, support staff and community members.
The MACS Hall of Fame, located in the Mexico High School’s Hungerford Library, provides a place for alumni to give tribute to those individuals who helped shape their lives while students of MACS.
Nominations can be made using the “Hall of Fame Application” form provided on the alumni page of the district website, mexicocsd.org. The alumni page can be located by clicking on the “About Us” link at the top of the district’s home page and then choosing the “Alumni” link in the left column of the page that appears.
The deadline for nominations to be received is March 15.
