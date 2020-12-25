MACS educator inspiring others to embrace social and emotional learning

MEXICO - As an 18-year veteran of the Mexico Academy and Central School District (MACS), Lisa Buske knows social and emotional learning is “more important than ever” and she’s helped her district and community embrace these important skill sets.
Buske, a teacher’s assistant at Mexico Elementary School, does a multitude of things around the school and online to help children and adults alike acquire and effectively apply knowledge, attitudes and skills necessary to understand and manage emotions, establish and maintain positive relationships and the whole gamut of social and emotional learning (SEL).
“As a teacher’s assistant I have the luxury of a little more time than the teachers, so I dedicate time in my schedule to help uplift, encourage, inspire and motivate our amazing staff and families to keep moving forward and not to give up,” said Buske. “SEL is important because if the teachers, admin, and families don’t care for themselves first, they aren’t going to be able to maintain this level of resilience and strength to endure the pandemic. I work with amazing, strong, dedicated and loving people who give all they have, every day.”
A large part of Buske’s SEL training has been through the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation (CiTi BOCES), where Staff Development Coordinator Liane Benedict and Staff Development Specialist Kate Ginney help organize and lead SEL offerings.
Buske called Benedict and Ginney “an inspiration” for many of the ideas she has utilized and thanked the duo for creating such a strong SEL community in the area.
“They deserve a huge shoutout for organizing and leading so many beneficial SEL offerings, networks and groups to help the staff in Oswego County remain strong and resilient, and to have the tools to share with our students in the process,” said Buske.
Buske organizes monthly SEL bulletin boards for staff and students, sends out an email to staff every weekday with SEL, Leader In Me and motivational boosters, shares videos and links that could help teachers and holds a voluntary Zoom check-in every week to share some strategies and tips she’s picked up through SEL professional development.
CiTi’s Benedict noted the ability to connect with awareness, to ourselves first and then with others in the world, is vital to resilience and that of our communities. That includes not only students, but also showing up for educators to support them during this upheaval and changes to our way of educating.
“We are wired for connection, but our opportunities for this are being limited right now,” said Benedict. “The impact of this on students, educators, and families must be realized and offered as much time, focus and effort as the content if we are to thrive on the other side of these challenges.”
Buske currently works with kindergarten and second-graders in addition to being Mexico Elementary’s Leader In Me staff Lighthouse team facilitator. Throughout her career, Buske has also worked as a program TA, 1-to-1, 3-to-1 and the SBIT Coordinator.
More information regarding SEL trainings and developments can be found on the CiTi website, CiTiBOCES.org.
