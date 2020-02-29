MACS students deliver sweet treats to assisted living facility residents

MEXICO - Students from Mexico High School spread the love with St. Francis Commons residents as they delivered handwritten Valentine’s Day cards and heart-shaped brownies.
The field trip was an addition to the community engagement opportunities the students have already experienced throughout the 2019-2020 school year thus far.
Preparing the group to lead more independent lives out of high school has taken the students on a journey of skill-building through communication, cooking and application of math and other core subjects learned, among various other components. The St. Francis trip brought joy to the students, as they delivered cards, treats and comfort to the elderly.
“I think it’s very nice to do this and make them smile,” said Maddy Hill, a senior.
Prior to the visit, the students worked together with their teachers and aides to bake brownies, put bags of treats together and sign several cards to ensure all residents received some love and thoughtfulness.
This was the second annual Valentine’s Day event for the class at St. Francis, and the group was extended an open invitation by the facility to visit the residents anytime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.