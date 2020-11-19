MASSENA — Massena’s Madison Elementary sixth-graders recently participated in a virtual field trip to Olympic National Park with educators from Nature Bridge.
This was made possible by Alcoa Foundation who partners with Nature Bridge each year to send students from around the world on scientific research trips. Due to the pandemic and a majority of students remote learning, Alcoa Foundation thought of the next best option, which was to bring these experiences to the students.
“They learned about the climate, ecology, geology, and cultures in the Pacific Northwest around Olympic National Park,” Darcie Fregoe, a sixth-grade teacher at Madison Elementary School said. “They also learned about various ecosystems in the park and how climate change is affecting them. This experience was sponsored by the Alcoa Foundation and we are extremely grateful to them for this wonderful experience for our students.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.