MADRID — Madrid-Waddington Central School has announced its proposed reopening plan for the fall, with an option for families to keep their students home for distance learning.
“Embedded in the fully in-person and hybrid models are clear options for parent choice who are not comfortable sending their children to school and desire remote learning,” district officials said.
However, they said, a recent survey indicated that only 4 percent of the families would take that route.
They said, of the almost 500 respondents surveyed, 68 percent said their children would return to school for in-person instruction, 24 percent said they would possibly return their children and 4 percent said they would not be sending their children.
“The intent of the Madrid-Waddington reopening plan is to open our doors again for business serving the most students in the safest manner possible. We certainly understand there is a wide variety of comfort levels among our students, parents, and staff so the plan is designed to accommodate all levels of comfort while providing meaningful instruction,” district officials said.
They have proposed three models for returning to school — full in-class instruction with heightened health protocols and a parent/student option for full remote instruction available; a hybrid delivery model, blending in-class instruction with online learning based on an alternating schedule, with a parent/student option for full remote instruction available; and fully remote learning, which would be the case with additional school closures.
Under the proposed plan, school would resume on Sept. 8.
“It is our sincere hope to move forward with a fully in-person five-day instructional model to start the school year, however this will depend on many factors such as executive orders, continued Department of Health guidance, regional infection rates/hospitalizations, cooperation of students and families adhering to social distancing and mask guidelines, and potential state aid shortfalls affecting adequate staffing,” district officials said.
“One of our primary goals is to have all our students prepared for remote learning at the ‘flip of a switch’ in the event of circumstances that would require an entire school closure or grade/class specific closure. We intend to be prepared to offer instruction on a daily basis regardless of the delivery method,” they said.
They said, using historical averages for transportation, as well as school reopening survey results, “we believe that we are in a position to accommodate a full return to school while transporting and instructing our students in a manner that allows for a combination of appropriate social distancing and mask wearing according to the current guidelines.”
Parents and guardians will receive a form in the mail in early August, asking them to indicate their preference for instruction and transportation. District officials said they’ll also be asking what assistance families may need for remote learning, including devices and training.
“Parents/guardians will also be asked to sign off that they will perform a DOH mandated health screening of their children every morning prior to sending to school. The District will be able to assist with this process as well for families who need supplies or training,” they said.
Once forms are returned and they received the official opening status from the state, they’ll be able to announce the delivery model slated for the September opening.
