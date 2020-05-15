Madrid-Waddington Central School class leaders
MADRID — The 2020 class leaders for Madrid-Waddington Central School have been announced.
Maria Allen is the daughter of Timothy and Julie Allen. Maria will attend Clarkson University, Potsdam, to major in biology. She is the vice-president of Key Club and photo editor of Yearbook Club. She also is a member of National Honor Society, runs cross-country and track, and studies ballet, participating in several musical productions. Maria was awarded the Evergreen STEM Scholarship. She has earned an Advanced Regents Diploma with Honors, Mastery in Math and Science.
Austin Armstrong is the son of Jimmy Armstrong and Jennifer Armstrong. Austin will attend SUNY Plattsburgh to major in biomedical science. After earning a bachelor’s degree, Austin plans on pursing a degree in the medical field. Austin is a member of National Technical Honor Society and National Honor Society. He is a member of the Waddington Rescue Squad and most recently became and Emergency Medical Technician-B, having completed an evening program through SUNY Canton for certification. Austin has earned a Regents Diploma with Honors.
Maggie Murphy is the daughter of Mark and Lori Beth Murphy. Maggie will attend SUNY Plattsburgh to major in nutrition, where she has earned the North Country Scholarship. Maggie is an athlete, running track and soccer. She is a member of the Varsity Club and is the student representative for the Board of Education. Maggie is a member and has been the treasurer for History Club, Language Club, Key Club, National Honor Society and has been an active class officer for four years. Maggie has earned an Advanced Regents Diploma with Honors.
Hailey Quintavalle is the daughter of Hercules Quintavalle and Dawn Quintavalle and Melissa Quintavalle. Hailey will attend St. Lawrence University, Canton. Hailey is the senior class co-president and chief yearbook editor. She also is a member of the National Honor Society, Key Club and History Club. Hailey has been awarded the Augsbury Scholarship, Liberal Arts Science Scholarship and Academic Excellence Award. She has earned an Advanced Regents Diploma with Honors, Master in Math and Mastery in Science.
Alexis Sullivan is the daughter of Michael and Jennifer Sullivan. Alexis will attend SUNY Potsdam to major in exercise science with plans to further her education at Clarkson University, Potsdam, for a doctorate in physical therapy. Alexis is a three sport athlete, competing in soccer, basketball and outdoor track and field. She is a member of Varsity Club, History Club, Key Club, Prom Committee and National Honor Society. Alexis was awarded the Athlete of Distinction in all three sports and was a captain of both Varsity soccer and varsity basketball. She has been awarded the Provost Program Freshman Scholarship. She has earned an Advanced Regents Diploma with Honors, Mastery in Math.
Sarah Weaver is the daughter of Michele and Scott Weaver. She will attend St. Lawrence University, Canton, to major in neuroscience. Sarah is an athlete on both the volleyball and softball teams. Sarah is president of Tri M Music Honor Society, secretary of Stardust and treasurer of both Yearbook Club and Whiz Quiz. Sarah is a member of Chorus, Stardust, Select Choir, Band, Key Club, Drama Club, Varsity Club, Yearbook Club, Whiz Quiz and National Honor Society. She has performed in numerous musicals at Madrid-Waddington. Sarah was recognized for academic excellence in News Channel 7 Academic All Stars. Sarah has been awarded the Augsbury Scholarship and Academic Excellence Award from St. Lawrence University. Sarah has earned an Advanced Regents Diploma with Honors, Master in Math and Mastery in Science.
Kathleen Bateman is the daughter of Frank and Sharon Bateman. Katie plans on attending Nazareth College, Rochester, to major in music education. While attending Madrid-Waddington Central School, Katie has participated in Volleyball and Track and Field. She was cast in several of the school musical productions and plays. She is vice-president of Tri M Honor Society and Stardust Vocal Group. Katie is also a member of National Honor Society and Key Club. Katie has earned an Advanced Regents Diploma with Honors.
Brennan Harmer is the son of Bryan and Margie Harmer. Brennan plans on attending SUNY Canton to pursue a bachelor’s degree in sports management. Brennan has earned the recognition of the Madrid-Waddington Central School all time leading scorer in Basketball. He has also participated in Soccer and Baseball. Brennan is a member of National Honor Society, Whiz Quiz Team, History Club and Drama Club. His leadership abilities can be seen in his classes, on the playing field and in all that he attempts. Brennan has earned an Advanced Regents Diploma with Honors.
Abigail Sabre is the daughter of Aaron and Jill Sabre. Abigail plans on attending SUNY Plattsburgh to major in biomedical sciences with the hopes of being accepted into an accelerated nursing program following graduation. Abby has been an active member in the Madrid-Waddington musicals and fall plays. Abigail is an officer of Stardust Group, historian of Tri M Music Honor Society and vice-president of National Honor Society. Abby is a member of Select Choir, Key Club and Drama Club. Abigail has earned an Advanced Regents Diploma with Honors.
Lydia Thomas is the daughter of Chris and Lucy Thomas. Lydia will attend Wells College, Aurora, to major in biology and minor in psychology. She looks forward to continuing her athletic career at Wells. Lydia is a three sport athlete, competing in Soccer, Basketball and Softball. In both Soccer and Basketball, she earned Athlete of Distinction and in Basketball she earned a Sportsmanship Award. Lydia is a member of Band, Stage Band, Varsity Club, Yearbook Club, Key Club, Tri M Music Honor Society and National Honor Society. Lydia earned an Advanced Regents Diploma.
Anna Brady is the daughter of Timothy and Sharon Brady. She will attend SUNY Potsdam in the fall and major in early childhood education. She was captain of the Girls Soccer Team and member of the Girls Basketball Team and Softball team. Anna is a member of National Honor Society, Tri M Music Honor Society and secretary for the class of 2020. She participates in History Club, Outing Club, Drama Club, has acted in spring musical productions, Varsity Club, Prom Committee, Yearbook Club and Language Club. Anna has earned an Advanced Regents Diploma.
Olivia Bush is the daughter of Brittany Bush and Toby Bogart. Olivia will attend SUNY Plattsburgh in the fall and plans on majoring in international business. During her time at Madrid-Waddington Central School, Olivia participated in Tri M Music Honor Society, and is a member of the National Honor Society. She is a member of the Cheerleading Squad, Stage Crew, the Nest, Key Club and Auditorium Club. Olivia has earned an Advanced Regents Diploma.
Julia Cochrane is the daughter of Theresa Raleigh and John Cochrane. Julia will attend SUNY Plattsburgh in the fall and major in biomedical science. Julia has been involved in a variety of activities during her high school career. She is president of Key Club, a member of Stardust Vocal Group, National Honor Society, Tri M Music Honor Society, Drama Club, History Club, Outing Club and Yearbook Club. She participates in Volleyball and Track and Field. Julia has earned an Advanced Regents Diploma.
Julia Domena is the daughter of Christine and Robert Domena. Julia will attend Parsons: The New School, New York City, majoring in strategic design and management. Julia has had a very distinguished athletic career in Girls Swimming. She was co-captain of the Canton Girls Swim Team, which is a merged sports program with Madrid-Waddington. She is a very decorated and accomplished high school swimmer, holding many local records. While at Madrid-Waddington CSD, Julia is a member of National Honor Society, is vice-president of National Technical Honor Society, co-captain of Cheerleading Team, plays Softball, and participates in Drama Club and History Club. Julia has earned a New York State Regents Diploma.
Cassidy Hargrave is the daughter of June Queor and Thomas Hargrave. Cassidy is going to attend SUNY Plattsburgh to major in early childhood education. While in high school, Cassidy played Soccer, Softball and was the captain of the Cheerleading Team. She is a member of Stage Crew, History Club, Varsity Club and Key Club. Cassidy has earned an Advanced Regents Diploma.
Eve Higginson is the daughter of Chris and Debra Higginson. Eve will attend SUNY Brockport to major in dance. Eve would like to run her own dance studio some day. While in high school, Eve has participated in several activities. She is president of National Honor Society, secretary of Key Club and secretary of Tri M Music Honor Society. Eve is always willing to lend a helping hand and volunteers at the Waddington Food Pantry in her spare time. She is a member of Varsity Volleyball and has been awarded the Athlete of Distinction and Sportsmanship Award. Eve has earned an Advanced Regents Diploma.
Gerald Planty is the son of Tina and Ron Planty. Gerald will attend Clarkson University, Potsdam, to major in mathematics. After earning his degree, Gerald hopes to gain employment as a cryptographer. While at Madrid-Waddington, Gerald has participated in IMPETUS (Integrated Math and Physics for Entry to Undergraduate STEM), Pi Epsilon, Science Olympiad and eSports. Gerald has received the Clarkson Scholarship and has earned a Regents Diploma with Honors.
Sofia Rubin is the daughter of Mark Rubin and Joselyn Murphy. Sofia plans on attending Purchase College to major in psychology. While attending Madrid-Waddington, Sofia has participated in Key Club, Chorus, History Club, Prom Committee, Drama Club and National Honor Society. Sofia earned a Merit Scholarship from Purchase College and earned an Advanced Regents Diploma.
