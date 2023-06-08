Madrid-Waddington Central School class leaders
MADRID — The 2023 class leaders at Madrid-Waddington Central School have been announced.
Cum Laude — with distinction”
Hailee Blair
Miss Blair, daughter of Jason and Shelly Blair, will graduate with an Advanced Regents Diploma. She plans to attend Elegance College of Healthcare Services and Cosmetology, Ontario, Canada, in hopes to open her own business in esthetics.
Emma Dawley
Miss Dawley, daughter of Tammy Rupert and Michael Dawley, will graduate with a Regents Diploma. She plans to attend SUNY Potsdam to major in anthropology.
Reese Fuller
Miss Fuller, daughter of Krista and Jesse Fuller, will graduate with an Advanced Regents Diploma. She plans to attend SUNY Canton to major in nursing and play volleyball.
Noah Haenel
Mr. Haenel, son of Shelly Odendahl and Dustin Haenel, will graduate with an Advanced Regents Diploma. He plans to attend SUNY Canton to major in civil engineering technologies, to later transfer to Clarkson University, Potsdam.
Tori Keegan
Miss Keegan, daughter of Michael and Marcy Keegan, will graduate with an Advanced Regents Diploma. She plans to attend SUNY Potsdam to major in adolescent education and English.
Silas Kent
Mr. Kent, son of Megan Lane and Daniel Kent, will graduate with an Advanced Regents Diploma. He plans to attend Gallatin College, Bozeman, Mont., for a two year program in HVAC with plans on starting his own company.
Ella Kitzman
Miss Kitzman, daughter of Kevin and Lisa Kitzman, will graduate with an Advanced Regents Diploma. She plans to attend Ithaca College to major in exercise science/athletic training.
Robert Pemberton
Mr. Pemberton, son of Joseph and Karen Pemberton, will graduate with an Advanced Regents Diploma. He plans to attend Clarkson University, Potsdam, to major in civil engineering.
Matthew Reed
Mr. Reed, son of Benjamin and Jennifer Reed, will graduate with a Regents Diploma. He plans to attend SUNY Potsdam
Tanner Smith
Mr. Smith, son of Melssia Madlin and Alex Smith, will graduate with an Advanced Regents Diploma. He plans to attend the Southeast Lineman Training Center, Trenton, Ga., for the electrical lineworker program.
Lacey Sullivan
Miss Sullivan, daughter of Jennifer and Michael Sullivan, will graduate with an Advanced Regents Diploma with mastery in science. She plans to attend SUNY Canton to major in veterinary technology.
Magna Cum Laude — “with great distinction”
Alaina Armstrong
Miss Armstrong, daughter of Todd and Danielle Armstrong, will graduate with an Advanced Regents Diploma with Honors. She plans to attend Clarkson University, Potsdam, to major in psychology and play women’s softball, before pursing a master’s degree in occupational therapy.
Alexis Cole
Miss Cole, daughter of Victoria and Jeff Burns, will graduate with an Advanced Regents Diploma. She plans to attend SUNY Plattsburgh to major in speech pathology.
Isabella Grant
Miss Grant, daughter of Charlie and Chris Grant, will graduate with an Advanced Regents Diploma. She has enlisted in the United States Air Force.
Ava Rutherford
Miss Rutherford, daughter of Matt and Leslie Rutherford, will graduate with an Advanced Regents Diploma. She plans to attend Manhattanville College, Purchase, to major in musical theater.
Summa Cum Laude — “highest distinction”
Molly Bogart
Miss Bogart, daughter of Patty and Toby Bogart, will graduate with an Advanced Regents Diploma with Honors and mastery in math and science. She plans to attend Gettysburg (Pa.) College to major in history and public history.
Caeleigh Burke
Miss Burke is the daughter of Eric and Michelle Burke. She plans to attend Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Troy, to major in architecture.
Sarah Fitzgerald
Miss Fitzgerald, daughter of Michele and Leo Fitzgerald, will graduate with an Advanced Regents Diploma with Honors, mastery in math. She plans to attend SUNY Potsdam to major in psychology.
Olivia Grandy
Miss Grandy, daughter of Lloyd and Dorothy Grandy, will graduate with an Advanced Regents Diploma with Honors. She plans to attend St. Lawrence University, Canton.
Shelby Milburn
Miss Milburn, daughter of Jennifer and the late David Milburn, will graduate with an Advanced Regents Diploma with Honors, mastery in math. She will enter the United States Air Force and will train to become an air traffic controller.
Natalia Pearson
Miss Pearson, daughter of Amanda (Eric) Newton and Michael (Kelsey) Pearson, will graduate with an Advanced Regents Diploma with Honors. She plans to attend SUNY Potsdam to major in art with the goal of becoming an art teacher.
Grace Plumley
Miss Plumley, daughter of Robin Plumley and Nicole Thompson, will graduate with an Advanced Regents Diploma with Honors, mastery in science. She plans to attend SUNY Canton as a women’s basketball recruit and major in nursing.
Lane Ruddy
Miss Ruddy, daughter of Mike and Karen Ruddy, will graduate with an Advanced Regents Diploma with Honors. She plans to attend SUNY Canton to major in applied psychology.
