MADRID — The 2021 class leaders for Madrid-Waddington Central School have been announced.
Cum Laude
Benjamin Averill, the son of Carla and Matt Averill, will graduate with an Advanced Regents diploma with Mastery in Science. He plans to attend SUNY Oswego, to major in zoology and has earned the Presidential Scholarship.
Taylor Bettinger, daughter of Nichole and Randel Bettinger, will graduate with a Regents diploma with Technical Endorsement. She plans to pursue a college degree in biology or law.
Riley Burke, daughter of Eric and Michelle Burke, will graduate with an Advanced Regents diploma with Mastery in Math. She plans to attend SUNY Potsdam, majoring in elementary education, where she earned a Dean’s Scholarship.
Thomas Cafarella, son of Tony and Anita Cafarella, will graduate with an Advanced Regents Diploma. He plans to attend SUNY Oswego, majoring in broadcasting and communications, where he earned a Dean’s List Scholarship and Great Lakes Scholarship.
Lydia Kingston, daughter of John and Lisa Kingston, will graduate with an Advanecd Regents diploma with Mastery in Science. She plans to attend SUNY Potsdam, to major in psychology.
Hannah Kirby, daughter of Melissa Kirby, will graduate with an Advanced Regents Diploma with Mastery in Science. She plans to attend SUNY Buffalo, majoring in physics, where she was awarded the Robert A. and Dorothy Stender Sweet Physics Scholarship and will participate in their honors program.
Fletcher LaValley, son of Tammy and Chris LaValley, will graduate with a Regents diploma with Technical Endorsement. He plans to attend SUNY Canton to major in nursing.
Magna Cum Laude
Emma Davis, daughter of Lori Grenier and Daniel Davis, will graduate with an Advanced Regents diploma. She plans to attend SUNY Plattsburgh to major in psychology.
Madison Hicks, daughter of Alyssa and Jamie Hicks, will graduate with an Advanced Regents diploma with Honors, Mastery in Math and Science. She plans to attend St. Lawrence University, Canton, majoring in psychology, and earned the Augsbury/North Country Scholarship.
Keli Kingston, daughter of Derek and Shauna Kingston, will graduate with an Advanced Regents diploma with Mastery in Math and Science. She plans to attend Clarkson University, Potsdam, to major in engineering.
Sebastian Rubin, son of Mark Rubin and Joselyn Murphy, will graduate with an Advanced Regents diploma with Mastery in Science.He plans to attend the University at Buffalo to major in psychology.
Sean Shannon, son of Kevin and Shannon Shannon, will graduate with an Advanced Regents diploma with Honors, Mastery in Mathematics and Science. He plans to attend Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Troy, as a men’s track and field recruit and major in architecture.
Summa Cum Laude
Jessica Evans, daughter of Dan and Michele Evans, will graduate with an Advanced Regents diploma with Mastery in Math. She plans to attend SUNY Potsdam to major in business.
Emma Maskell, daughter of John and Lisa Maskell, will graduate with an Advanced Regents diploma. She plans to attend Nazareth College, Rochester, in the open path program.
Emily Pandel, daughter of Richard and Martha Pandel, will graduate with an Advanced Regents diploma with Honors, Mastery in Math and Science.
Emma Plumley, daughter of Nicole Thompson and Robin Plumley, will graduate with an Advanced Regents diploma. She plans to attend St. Lawrence University, Canton, as a women’s basketball recruit to major in psychology and minor in exercise science. She plans to pursue a master’s deegree in occupational therapy.
Phoebe Zagrobelny, daughter of Michael and Michelle Zagrobleny, will graduate with an Advanced Regents diploma with Honors, Mastery in Math and Science. She plans to attend Michigan State University, East Lansing, Mich., in the College of Natural Science RISE program to major in pachaging science/engineering.
