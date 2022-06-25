CANTON — Timothy L. Savage was in a hole on the side of Titus Mountain in Malone working on the installation of a new chair lift when one of the loggers working on the mountain called down to him: “Do you know they are looking for a music teacher in Malone?”
That long-term sub position at his hometown school turned into a 32-year career that culminated on June 15 in Canton’s Willow Island Park with a joyous celebration of music marking the end of the 2021-22 school year and Mr. Savage’s public school career.
The concert in the park was Canton Central’s second at that location. A similar show was performed in 2019, Mr. Savage said. The location was the idea of Grasse River Heritage, which owns a portion of the park on the south side of West Main Street. The intent, he said, was to test the viability of performances in the park.
The 2022 show was similar to 2019 in all but one aspect.
“In 2019 we did pretty much the same lineup, Middle School Jazz Band, Banford Strummers, High School Vocal Jazz and then High School Jazz Band and Combo,” Mr. Savage said.
There was one addition Mr. Savage wasn’t aware of.
Toward the end of the Jazz Combo performance, Mr. Savage commented that, along with parents in the crowd, he was seeing more and more former students.
“Unbeknownst to me, Middle School Band Director Bob Bickford had reached out to some alumni and he had them there. I kept seeing more and more faces from the past showing up and it never entered my mind,” he said.
When the last official song of the show ended, the alumni band members emerged from the crowd with their instruments in hand and the school concert merged into a party and celebration of the man who has meant so much to so many students at Hugh C. Williams High School.
Mr. Savage met the man that would make an impact on his professional life in fifth grade.
“When I went into fifth grade band, first day, he lit everything up in me that could be lit. Just the energy coming from him,” Mr. Savage said.
That fifth grade band instructor was Anthony Maiello, who later moved to SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music where he became the chair of performance and crossed paths with Mr. Savage again.
“By the time I got to Crane he had been there six or seven years,” Mr. Savage said. “He provided me with a number of opportunities that I wouldn’t have had otherwise. He recognized my potential and allowed me to do things with that I couldn’t have done otherwise without his guidance.”
In the spring of his junior year, Mr. Savage requested a student teaching assignment out of the north country.
He went to Albany, where, to make extra money, he answered an ad for a keyboard player in a Top 40 band. His new band mates were older and entrepreneurs and they offered more opportunities.
Mr. Savage said he was having so much fun that he considered not returning to school.
He informed his father, who told him that was fine, but he would need to figure out how to pay for school himself when he did come back.
“It was a nice way of putting me on notice that I had better be responsible with my time off,” he said.
So back at school, his adviser Bill Crowder told him that he needed to finish school.
In his senior year, he had a conversation with Mr. Maiello, telling him that he wanted to teach but he also wanted to go back to Albany and do what he had been doing.
“He said to me, ‘Listen, If I could do it all over again, I’d take these next five years that you’ve got, because you are going to go into teaching, and you are going to do it for about 30 years and that’s about it. Whether it starts now or it starts five years from now it makes no difference, but these next five years can make a huge difference for you,’” he said. “And he was right. So I didn’t go into teach until I was about 30.”
After he climbed out of the hole in Malone and got the job there, he had a series of long-term substitute jobs in Carthage and Watertown. In 1992, he landed in Heuvelton where he would spend seven summers and six school years, taking over the school’s strong music program, including its legendary marching program, which was something he had never done.
“It really prepared me to come to Canton in 1998 with some degree of understanding, and I am so fortunate for the experiences I had prior to coming to Canton,” he said. “And as I have said to many, I have been allowed to live the life of my dreams here. It is all I could have ever imagined.”
Even though he has continued to play music during his teaching career, in his retirement Mr. Savage is looking forward to setting up a regular practice to improve his performance skills.
He has always been involved with bands and that will change only in that he will have more time to devote to those projects.
“There is nothing more rewarding to me than the teaching aspect and so I invest a lot of time and energy into that, which doesn’t leave time and energy for other things,” he said. “But I am fortunate to have a performing career, which is very satisfying and energizes me to teach the kids.”
Mr. Savage’s instrument of choice is the baritone saxophone, but as a band instructor, he has needed to be able to play every instrument.
“My focus has always been on the students and my greatest joys and fulfillment has come from the students. But I love to play too,” he said.
Mr. Savage will continue to play with the popular local band Northbound, which he describes as a classic rock, R&B configuration with very serious musicians.
“The relationship with the guys in the band couldn’t be more symbiotic,” he said. “Everybody is skilled and our rapport with the audiences, especially at the summer festival concerts series, is just special. I don’t know whether they come to laugh or dance or listen to the music or just a combination of the three but there is just a great spirit with Northbound.”
He will still be involved with Wally Siebel and his All Star Big Band, the Orchestra of Northern New York, Crane Youth Music and a long list of other musical endeavors.
But first, it will be time on the lake with his wife, Jill, and his two grown daughters Kate and Abbie.
Mr. Savage is leaving the band room at Hugh C. Williams in the familiar hands of Sam Bailey, who graduated from Canton in 2007.
“He is a most distinguished alumni,” Mr. Savage said. “These kids have got the best possible person.”
