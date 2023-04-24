Malone school budget includes 1.5% levy hike

The Malone Central School District Board of Education voted 6-2 for a proposed 2023-24 budget totaling $66,423,200 in spending. The proposed budget is a $5,535,016 or 8.3% increase from last year’s budget. The budget will result in a 1.5% increase to the tax levy. Alexander Violo/Malone Telegram

 Alexander S. Violo

MALONE — The Malone Central School District Board of Education voted in favor of a 2023-24 budget with a 1.5% increase during a meeting last Tuesday evening at Franklin Academy.

Entering last week’s meeting, the tax levy increase stood at 2.91% with board members going through the budget and speaking for and against items before cutting the initial figure to one that will result in a 1.5% increase to the tax levy.

