MALONE — The Malone Central School District Board of Education voted in favor of a 2023-24 budget with a 1.5% increase during a meeting last Tuesday evening at Franklin Academy.
Entering last week’s meeting, the tax levy increase stood at 2.91% with board members going through the budget and speaking for and against items before cutting the initial figure to one that will result in a 1.5% increase to the tax levy.
The proposed budget totals $66,423,200 in spending, an increase of $5,535,016 or 8.3% from last year’s budget.
At last Tuesday’s meeting the proposed budget passed by a margin of 6-2, with board members Terrence Maguire and David Merrick voting in opposition.
Reached for comment after the meeting Maguire said he would prefer the board utilize the district’s fund balance before deciding to raise taxes.
“I think financially we are in a great place and at this time, this year certainly, we did not need to raise any money, 0% from taxes because our fund balances are so strong,” Maguire said.
Maguire said he understands planning for the future but he doesn’t believe the board is at the point where it needs to raise taxes, citing current reserves.
“I don’t think we are there yet, for me I am not there yet. I don’t think it is time to get to that point,” Maguire said. “I think we are in a good spot still. I think we have a lot of spots through attrition we could trim down, we have talked about trimming other spots down, I think there is a lot more we could cut if and when we need to.”
In last year’s budget the board allotted $2.2 million to balance the budget, according to Maguire.
“We are asking for a raise so we don’t dip into our fund balance. We didn’t dip into our fund balance this year, we added to it,” he said. “I am just saying we haven’t started drawing from our fund balances yet, we haven’t got to there yet. When is enough enough?”
School board member Donna J. Kissane said she voted in favor of the budget, after cuts were made at last Tuesday’s meeting, to help the district be financially sustainable and meet increased costs.
“I think in order to be sustainable over the next several years we can’t always come in at 0%, we have done so several times, and I think with an increased projection of costs, we have to have a small increase,” Kissane said. “However, I went into the meeting with the intention of really looking at expenses, looking at some of the ways we could decrease what that percent increase would be.”
Kissane said she was glad the board reduced the tax levy impact from 2.91% to 1.5%.
“I felt like at the end of it, did I support a budget that I agreed with everything in the budget, no, but did I think it was fair and we had a fair discussion and there was some compromise, yes. I thought with a 1.5% increase that was not unreasonable” Kissane said. “In the future every cost is going to go up every year, it really is to look at how do we do a small increase and not in four or five years have to have a major increase because we haven’t done anything.”
Kissane said moving forward the board of education needs to continue to look at data and information so they make cost effective decisions for the school district.
“I think you have to continuously look at expenses and look at data, you need information around enrollment, information around class size, I think you have to always be looking at how you can become more efficient, utilizing the least amount of taxpayer funds,” Kissane said. “But still you have to have a good robust education program for our community. I think you have to continue to be diligent about asking a lot of questions and making sure we are representing everyone, from our students to our employees and the taxpayers.”
Kissane said she was pleased to see students’ social and emotional health addressed through the addition of a social worker position to the elementary level.
“The social worker position, I think at this point in time, we are seeing, across the nation, we are seeing the importance of the social and emotional well-being of our students,” Kissane said. “We have two positions at the middle and high school level, and I think it is a good start to have one licensed, clinical social worker, who can address the social emotional well-being of students. I think in order to learn you need to be in the best emotional place possible, I am happy to see there will be one social worker shared between the three elementary schools.”
Philip Hans, school board president, said the board has come in at a 0% increase or a decrease to the tax levy in past years, with this year’s increase going to support needed positions, including three special education posts, in addition to adding a co-teaching platform.
“The budget represents a fantastic program for our students,” Hans said. “The increase of 1.5%, really what it boils down to is between $15 and $28 to the average taxpayer on a yearly basis. I would never want to take any of that for granted, but looking ahead from a sustainability standpoint, we need to do what is best to make sure that our students’ needs are being met.”
Hans said he believes the 2.91% increase to the tax levy proposed at the start of last Tuesday’s meeting was too high.
“I wasn’t comfortable asking our taxpayers for that,” Hans said. “We are looking at five, 10, 20 years down the road. Right now the district is in good financial condition but if we look even five years down the road I want to be 100% certain that we aren’t looking at making any cuts to programming. I believe, this is just my opinion, that 1.5% will help us to maintain all of the programs that we have for our students.”
According to interim Superintendent Stan Maziejka, one of the ways the increase to the tax levy was reduced from 2.91% to 1.5% was the elimination of positions through retirements.
“We eliminated three and a half full-time positions by attrition, we have some retirements,” Maziejka said. “A 2.91% increase would have given us approximately $400,000 more in revenue and 1.5% is going to give us about $206,000 more in revenue.”
Maziejka said new positions created in the budget include a speech teacher, a physical therapist, an occupational therapist, full-time positions the school district had to hire to meet individualized education programs for incoming students.
Additionally, a co-teaching model will be added to Davis Elementary, according to Maziejka.
“A co-teaching model is where you have a regular ed teacher and a special ed teacher who teach the class together, this is usually done in only two subject areas, literacy and math,” Maziejka said. “This is usually done in the primary years, where kids are really learning how to read, you see a lot of co-teaching in grades K through three. It’s not atypical to see it through the entire elementary school.”
According to Maziejka, the new budget also includes the addition of three school resource officers to the district’s elementary schools, which led to an approximate $60,000 increase to the budget.
“What they have done is, in the past, is paid the village $35,000 but our thinking is because the salary was so low we were attracting people who would fit the SPO (special patrol officer) model,” Maziejka said. “By raising the salary by $10,000, we think now we can actually have retired law enforcement officials interested in being SROs.”
At a school board meeting in March, Maziejka said the two special patrol officers currently employed by the district are retired corrections officers who went through training to become special patrol officers, whereas school resource officers are retired law enforcement from a sheriff’s office, state police, or local force.
The appropriated fund balance portion of the proposed budget totals $1,584,302, according to Maziejka, who said this is a reduction of approximately $556,000 from last year’s total.
This reduction is due to reducing expenditures and increasing the tax levy, according to Maziejka.
A public hearing on the proposed school district’s budget will be held at 6:30 p.m. May 9 in Franklin Academy’s library.
