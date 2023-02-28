MAM gears up for One School, One Book literacy initiative

PHOENIX - A schoolwide reading initiative will launch at Michael A. Maroun (MAM) Elementary School this month.
The effort, spearheaded by teachers Amanda Slater and Erin Soluri, is part of a national campaign called One School, One Book, which aims to promote reading among the entire student population. A committee of MAM teachers has planned several literacy activities during the upcoming weeks, and each student will receive a copy of the book to read at home as a family. At school, students will delve into the novel with their classmates.
“We’re excited to be able to implement this program for our youngest readers,” said Phoenix Central School District Executive Director of Instruction and Personnel, Nicole Covell. “Combining in-class reading with home-based activities helps reinforce reading instruction, bolsters parental involvement and builds an entire reading community. We’re grateful to the entire planning committee for their dedication and commitment to our students.”
The book title will remain under wraps until its unveiling at the Feb. 27 kick-off assembly, but staff members have been dropping hints already to build anticipation. Students have noticed frog and hamster posters in the building, along with different frog projects in class and other activities hinting at the title.
“It really is a far-reaching effort,” said MAM Assistant Principal Stephanie Critelli-Locke. “In addition to dedicated reading time and in-class projects, the students will also have a variety of fun activities to do at home. They’ll receive a bag with a copy of the book, family fun cards, frog activities, vocabulary sheets and other material to reinforce some of the concepts from the book.”
For more information about One School, One Book, visit readtothem.org.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.