MAM gears up for One School, One Book literacy initiative

PHOENIX - A schoolwide reading initiative will launch at Michael A. Maroun (MAM) Elementary School this month.

The effort, spearheaded by teachers Amanda Slater and Erin Soluri, is part of a national campaign called One School, One Book, which aims to promote reading among the entire student population. A committee of MAM teachers has planned several literacy activities during the upcoming weeks, and each student will receive a copy of the book to read at home as a family. At school, students will delve into the novel with their classmates.

