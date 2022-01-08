PHOENIX - Michael A. Maroun (MAM) Elementary School in Phoenix recently held a food drive to benefit the Erin’s Angels nonprofit organization. The overwhelming generosity of the Phoenix community was on full display yet again, as a total of 1,875 food items were donated.
“I am so proud of our students and the community for how generous they were for this event,” said MAM physical education teacher Alice Benjamin. “I think our students also learn a lot about kindness and selflessness from this event. This can be a hard time of year for some. I know this food will help families in need.”
Staff from the school lined the hallways with all 1,875 food items. So much food was donated, that the complete line stretched nearly all the way around the building.
Erin’s Angels is a non profit organization based in Central New York that focuses on ensuring that children in need are able to get the food and nutrients they need. They serve and provide food to many children across Central New York.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.