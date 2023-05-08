LOWVILLE — Four out of the five school districts in Lewis County have contested school board races this year, with Beaver River at the top of the list with four candidates for the one seat up for grabs.
Lowville Academy has two candidates for all three of the available seats as does South Lewis and Copenhagen for the single seat they each have up for election.
Two Harrisville Central school board members, Heidi McIntosh and Denise Avalone, are running unopposed for reelection for a five-year term.
Voting for school board members is on the same ballot as the 2023-24 budget. District taxpayers can vote on May 16. Times vary at each school.
Information about each candidate was sourced through information they provided for district newsletters, professional social media, business filings, previous news reports and direct interviews.
BEAVER RIVER CENTRAL
Four candidates are running for the three-year seat vacant this year. There is no incumbent.
-Holly M. Aucter, 46, Croghan
FAMILY: Married, two children
EDUCATION: Onondaga Community College- Associates, dental hygiene
OCCUPATION: Dental hygienist
EXPERIENCE/INTERESTS:
-Member of “special committee to address controversial issues” at Beaver River
-Salem Christian Fellowship Church, volunteer youth group co-leader
-Former church board member
“I believe it is paramount that we ensure accountability that our students continue to be provided a fact based, age appropriate, non-political education focusing on the core curriculum requirements... graduates should be able to... think critically, communicate efficiently and be resilient in character... With common sense and the best interest of our students at the core of our decision making, working to find common ground is perhaps not as hard as it may seem.”
-Julie Lyndaker Robinson, 55, Croghan
FAMILY: Married, 2 adult children
OCCUPATION: Hair dresser, real estate broker
EXPERIENCE:
-Croghan mayor
-Creator and administrator, History of Croghan Facebook page
“The largest issue currently facing our district is the lack of camaraderie and the abundance of division and how it affects the children as well as employee retention.”
She believes “more transparency, more confrontation and more accountability” are needed to fix growing philosophical division between teachers in the district.
-Keith Sixberry, 58, Croghan
FAMILY: Married, 3 adult children, 3 grandchildren
OCCUPATION: IBEW Electrician - retires in June
EXPERIENCE:
-Foreman for 30 years;
-IBEW union president, 6 years; vice president, 3 years
-Union executive board, 3 years
-Labor management and negotiating committees, 12 years
-Apprenticeship committee, 5 years
-Managed electrical contracts of multi-million dollar projects
BRINGS TO THE BOARD: Strong planning and budgeting skills for large projects
Mr. Sixberry has a “passion for exposing our students to career building opportunities, especially in trade careers.”
According to his election campaign Facebook page, he would also support the addition of another musical, more concerts and the athletic program.
-Tari (Lyndaker) Thompson, 31, Croghan
FAMILY: Married, 3 children
EDUCATION: SUNY Canton, Associates- Vet Science Technology
OCCUPATION: Secretary/accountant for husband’s vet practice
EXPERIENCE/INTERESTS:
-Buckingham Hardware 9 years
-Runs a hobby farm
BRINGS TO THE BOARD: “Great communication skills”
“I want to bring back unity among the school board and the staff. I come into this position with an open mind and no political or religious agenda. I intend to serve on behalf of the students and the community as a whole.”
She would also like to see more education about substance abuse.
LOWVILLE FREE ACADEMY AND CENTRAL SCHOOL
Three board seats are up for election. Each of the three-year seats has two candidates.
Seat 1
-Stephanie Houser Fouse, 47, Lowville
FAMILY: Married, 2 children
EDUCATION: Houghton College- Bachelor’s degree
OCCUPATION: Care Coordinator, Lewis County Public Health
EXPERIENCE/INTERESTS:
-LACS Board of Education, 2016-2022; Reappointed in September for vacated seat
-Co-owner, operator of small farm, selling at farmer markets
-Loves reading and gardening
“School is the center of community life. I want to be a part of continuing our positive climate at school.”
-Charlotte Sullivan, 35, Lowville
FAMILY: Married, 2 children
OCCUPATION: Jeb’s Restaurant, hostess
EXPERIENCE/INTERESTS:
-Abundant Life Community Church Lowville, communications director
-Enjoys family time and being in the Adirondacks
“I would be a fresh voice for our children, parents and teachers. My interest is to see Lowville school be the best it can be.”
SEAT 2
-Kerry Herbine, 57, Lowville
FAMILY: Married, 4 adult children
EDUCATION:
-Kutztown University of Pennsylvania- BS, business administration
-Oklahoma State University- MS, Healthcare Administration
OCCUPATION: Lewis County Health System, chief operating officer- 1 year
EXPERIENCE/INTERESTS:
-Kingman Regional Medical Center, Kingman, Ariz.- 10 years
-Active in church
-Avid runner
“My experience with my education and in my career will contribute to the positive trajectory of our school system.”
-Steven Fuller, 52, Lowville
FAMILY: 3 school-age, 2 adult children
OCCUPATION: Food service director, South Lewis Central School- 3 years
EXPERIENCE/INTERESTS:
-Lowville Academy & Central Schools, former food service director- 9 years
-Lewis County Agriculture Sustainability Council, member
-Lion’s Club, former member
-Lewis County Health System, former board member- 3 years
-“Take What You Need” box with sons for community members
-Enjoys hiking, kayaking and cooking
“I want to take an active role in the academic culture of the district my three youngest children attend.”
Seat 3
-Michael Young, 69, Lowville
FAMILY: Married, 6 adult children
EDUCATION: SUNY Albany- BA, history; Albany Law School
OCCUPATION: Attorney, private practice and public defender
EXPERIENCE/INTERESTS:
-Lowville Academy & Central Schools Board of Education, member- 36 years
-BOCES Board of Education, member
-Lewis County Health System Board of Managers, president
-County Agricultural Society/Fair, board member
-Snowbelt Housing, board member
-Town/Village of Lowville Recreation Commission, member
-St. Peter’s Church, lector
-Former district attorney
“My reason for continued service (to the school district)... is decades of institutional knowledge that provides seamless transitions between students, staff, facility and community... (and) dedication to building educational opportunities that will empower a new generation... I will continue to be a responsible steward of taxpayer dollars.”
-Cheyenne Steria, 38, Lowville
FAMILY: Married, 3 children
EDUCATION: Hartwick College- BA, Mathematics and Business Management
OCCUPATION: Director of Finance and Incentives, Naturally Lewis/County Economic Development
EXPERIENCE/INTERESTS:
-North Country Alliance, board member
-Adirondack Economic Development Council, board member
-Former member: Village of Lowville Planning Board; Lewis County Chamber of Commerce; Hand in Hand Early Childhood Development Center
-Lewis County Leadership Academy graduate
-NNY Business Magazine 20 Under 40 Emerging Leader, 2021
-Hiking, biking, camping, exploring
-Active church member
“I think I can help LACS get more creative and become the community centerpiece that we need to be.”
SOUTH LEWIS CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT
Two candidates are vying for one, five-year seat on the board.
-Tom Burmingham, 61, Turin
FAMILY: Adult children
OCCUPATION: Chief Executive Officer/owner, Oham Builders, Inc.
EXPERIENCE:
-SLCS Board of Education, member-10 years
-Proudest accomplishments while on the board: school consolidation into one campus with new elementary school; free breakfast, lunch and snacks for students
“I care about maintaining the trust of the taxpayers and being fiscally responsible, while providing the best education possible for our students.”
-Stacey Mccall, 51, Port Leyden; EDUCATION: College of Our Lady of the Elms-BA, European history
-SUNY Albany- MA, history; MA, secondary education and teaching
OCCUPATION: Associate Professor of History, Mohawk Valley Community College- 13 years
EXPERIENCE/INTERESTS:
-Mohawk Valley Community College- member of Senate and professional association
-Chairperson of Academic Policy and Standards Committee
-Former teacher at Adirondack Elementary School
-Former Town of Leyden Planning Board member
-Lewis County election inspector
-Active in church; Member and treasurer of Saint Martin’s Altar Rosary Society
“I think my life experiences and philosophy of education can benefit our school and the students it serves. I believe in giving back and civic engagement... I will represent all the hard working members of the South Lewis community in building future opportunities for our schools”
COPENHAGEN CENTRAL
There are two people seeking the available five-year seat. Both candidates did not want their photos included for public recognition purposes.
-Troy W. Buckley, 46, Copenhagen
FAMILY: Married, 3 adult children
EXPERIENCE:
-CCS board of education- 12 years
-Served on the Policy and Negotiations committees
-Helped negotiate current teachers’ contract and worked with state School Board Association to get policies on the website for easier public access
-Former Marine- 10 years
“Like all schools in the state, ours is facing financial and educational challenges that must be faced head on and with an open mind. My experiences have taught me how to make hard decisions without being irrational when difficult decisions need to be made.”
-James Harter, 39, Copenhagen
FAMILY: Married, 3 children
EDUCATION: Jefferson Community College, Criminal justice
OCCUPATION: NYS Corrections officer
EXPERIENCE:
-Town of Rutland- former zoning enforcement officer
-Has “been involved with” and owner “several” unnamed businesses
“I will fight to preserve the values that have made CCS into all that it is today. I will be approachable by all district residents to address any concerns they may have.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.