LOWVILLE — Four out of the five school districts in Lewis County have contested school board races this year, with Beaver River at the top of the list with four candidates for the one seat up for grabs.

Lowville Academy has two candidates for all three of the available seats as does South Lewis and Copenhagen for the single seat they each have up for election.

