Marc Copani named new FJHS principal

FULTON - Marc Copani has been named the new Fulton Junior High School (FJHS) principal.
Effective July 1, Copani transitioned from his assistant principalship at G. Ray Bodley High School (GRB) to FJHS, where he said he is thrilled to be able to help increase successful pathways to graduation for Fulton’s middle school students.
“From my vantage point, I’ve been able to see what many of our young men and women are lacking as they enter ninth-grade,” he said. “I’m eager to get started with my faculty and staff so we can work together to prepare junior high students for the transition to the high school, which ultimately will help prepare students for life after school.”
Copani has worked in the Fulton City School District since July 2015, and all his time up until now has been spent at GRB.
Prior to officially being in the FJHS principal role, Copani visited incoming seventh-graders at their respective elementary schools so the students could become more familiar with seeing him around. Having had the chance to observe the students in their elementary environment and answer any middle-school related questions was the best introduction, he said.
As the 2019-2020 school year is underway, Copani said he is excited for the challenge that comes with his new position and “having a building of my own.”
“It’s going to be a lot of work, but I can’t wait to be able to work with my staff to motivate students to be the best version of themselves,” he said. “I would like to create an environment that not only focuses on learning at high levels, but also on developing the social skills that allow young men and women to be successful in the future.”
Copani obtained his bachelor’s degree from SUNY Oswego in adolescent education social studies and his master’s degree in curriculum and instruction. Through the college’s Educational Leadership Program, he also earned a certificate of advanced studies.
When not busy at school, Copani said he has enjoyed time with his blended family, with his girlfriend of the last three years. Together, they have four children and spend free time supporting them in various sporting events and activities. Copani also enjoys the movies, running and lifting weights. The former WWE professional wrestler also has spent time in GRB’s weight room with the wrestling team.
He said he will look forward to seeing the incoming seventh-graders again during a summer welcome picnic and he will schedule a meet-and-greet for all FJHS parents.
