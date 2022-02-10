HEUVELTON — A march is being planned Saturday afternoon in downtown Heuvelton to protest a recent incident of racism at Heuvelton Central School.
Photographs posted online earlier this month depict several students spelling out a racial slur using their bodies on the gymnasium floor.
The march is being organized by a Facebook group called “Mothers for Justice Syracuse NY” and the event listing states “there have been many incidents involving racism within the Heuvelton Central School District that will no longer be ignored.”
The group will meet at the Heuvelton Post Office, 107B State St. The march will begin at 2 p.m. and proceed to the school at 87 E. Washington St.
“These actions must be addressed. Bring your voices, your signs and dress warm,” the Facebook event says.
As of Thursday afternoon, 89 people had responded to the event.
