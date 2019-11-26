Maroun Elementary unveils renovated Karen E. Cusenz Memorial Playground

PHOENIX - As part of the ongoing capital project in the Phoenix Central School District, students at Michael A. Maroun Elementary are enjoying a new playground this year.
The new playground, named in memory of former student Karen Cusenz, boasts state-of-the-art equipment from the ground up. Rubberized flooring material provides an additional layer of safety for students, while new equipment offers access to all.
“The students love it,” said MAM Assistant Principal Amy Godkin. “They are over-the-top excited.”
According to Godkin, the excitement that the students have on the playground reflects the personality of its namesake. Cusenz was in sixth grade when she sadly passed away in 1989. At the time, the entire community rallied around her family and raised money to build the playground.
“It was a community build in the early ‘90s,” Godkin said. “The cool part is that her family was very much involved in the new construction process. They wanted to include some of Karen’s favorite colors, castles and slides to maintain the integrity of the original design. The students are certainly happy with it!”
