PHOENIX - A lesson in kindness recently ballooned into a massive donation effort among kindergarten students from Michael A. Maroun Elementary School.
All seven kindergarten classes spent weeks collecting items such as socks, hand warmers, granola bars, lip balm and candy to donate to homeless members in the community. The students took the items and assembled more than 125 “blessing bags,” which were later distributed at the Syracuse Rescue Mission.
“I can’t thank you all enough,” said Carolyn Hendrickson, senior philanthropy officer of the Rescue Mission. “These efforts really make a difference in our community. This is how you put love into action.”
Kindergarten teacher Sherri Wiemeier said she was thrilled by the collective efforts of students, staff and families.
“We couldn’t do it without them,” she said. “They are so giving and always eager to help out those in need.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.