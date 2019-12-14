Maroun kindergartners participate in distance learning activity

PHOENIX - Michael A. Maroun Elementary kindergartners recently put their reading, writing and communications skills to the test during a videoconference with students in Ohio.
The distance learning connection, facilitated through CiTi BOCES, paired students in Pat McMonagle’s kindergarten class with first-graders from Bryan Elementary. Prior to the video connection, each class had been tasked with making a monster, writing instructions as to how they created it, and sharing those instructions with their partner class to build as well. The ultimate goal was to see if each class was able to duplicate the creation by following the directions.
“This is a great project that helps the students work on effective communication,” McMonagle said.
In addition to the Monster Match activity, students also had an opportunity to learn about one another’s hometown, school and community.
