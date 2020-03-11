Maroun students earn recognition for honesty
An honesty award-winner is pictured during a recent character education assembly at Michael A. Maroun Elementary.

PHOENIX - Honesty was in focus throughout February at Michael A. Maroun Elementary, as students embraced the monthly character education trait.

During a recent assembly, more than three dozen students earned recognition for demonstrating honesty. The honorees were lauded by their teachers and each received a certificate for their efforts.

“We are so proud of you,” said school psychologist Jennifer Meyers. “Keep up the great work.”

