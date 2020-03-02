Maroun students raise $4K for American Heart Association

PHOENIX - In recognition of American Heart Month, Michael A. Maroun (MAM) Elementary students recently learned about cardiovascular health during a February fundraising campaign.
Throughout the first part of February, students practiced making heart-healthy choices and reached out to friends, family and neighbors for donations to benefit the American Heart Association. The outpouring of support proved to be rewarding in more ways than one, as students felt the joy of helping others while also celebrating with a schoolwide assembly.
“You all helped raise more than $4,000 for people with sick hearts,” said MAM physical education teacher Alice Benjamin. “We’re so proud of you!”
The PE teachers showed their gratitude and provided extra fundraising incentive by volunteering to get a little messy for the cause. Students who raised the most money had a chance to break balloons full of confetti, chocolate syrup, jelly and other messy items over their PE teachers’ heads during the assembly.
“It’s messy, but it’s for a great cause and I’m proud of the way the Phoenix community supports this every year,” Benjamin said.
