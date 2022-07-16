MASSENA — The future of the Massena Business Development Corporation is in limbo.
Board President Daniel S. Pease said Thursday’s meeting was likely the last for the BDC, and board members voted on the status of Executive Director James A. Murphy following a brief executive session. Mr. Murphy has interviewed for a position with New York State Empire State Development.
Mr. Pease said Mr. Murphy would continue in his role as full-time executive director until July 22, and then move to a per diem contract, giving him time to close out a grant that he’s currently working on and answer any questions. Mr. Murphy said he is in the process of closing out a micro-enterprise grant. The program concluded on June 30 and he said final paperwork should be completed by July 30.
“I do not believe there are any other projects and things like that outstanding. I’m working with the IDA (St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency). I’m trying to collect back some reimbursement money for the old Core of the Community project that the BDC did before I got here, and I was able to find most of those things. The good news is we’ll get about $12,000 back,” Mr. Murphy said.
Mr. Pease said that, in terms of the BDC’s operation, he had met for about an hour with Mayor Gregory M. Paquin and Town Supervisor Susan J. Bellor. The BDC has been a joint operation between the village and town.
“Right now I anticipate this will be the last regularly scheduled meeting. I think everybody understands that there’s going to be a change in the way economic development is going to be handled in Massena. I don’t think that the town or the village knows exactly what they want to do yet. I think it’s possible that the town may approach current members of the board and perhaps solicit future members in an effort to maintain a BDC board. I told the town and the village that I was going to ask the current members of the board to stay on while we’re in the interim because there are certainly going to be resolutions that need to be passed by us turning over the accounts,” he said.
Mr. Pease said economic development was a difficult process.
“It’s kind of quiet for the most part until you open up a business. We work well with the IDA, but they’re county-wide. They’re not Massena-based. They’ll bring business when business wants to come here,” he said, suggesting town and village officials needed to get together and come up with a plan for how they wanted to handle future economic development.
“We’ve got a pretty good idea of what’s going to be left in the budget. Right now it’s going to be between $110,000 and $120,000 in the savings account when we’re done paying for the audit,” Mr. Pease said.
‘It will be interesting moving forward,” said Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire, who serves as a village liaison to the BDC board.
Mr. Murphy said he was appreciative of the support he received during his tenure as executive director. He has served in that role since 2018. The BDC had previously focused on economic development with a part-time director, Thomas G. Sullivan.
“I want to thank all of the members of the board for the support that you guys have given me in a complicated time over the last three years. None of us anticipated what was going to be going on. The nature of everything changed very quickly. But, the board throughout has been very steadfast in its support of me and this position. I very much appreciate that right to the end,” he said.
The Business Development Corporation had been operating under decreased funding after the Massena Town Board agreed in March to reduce its funding from $75,000 to $40,000.
Mr. Murphy had requested and received $75,000 in funding for 2022 when he appeared before the Massena Town Board during its 2021 budget work session. He said that was a 25% reduction from the traditional funding from the town.
“The BDC did work at a deficit this year because of the loss of town and village funding. We’re hoping to recoup some of that in fees and other ways. My board has voted again for next year to absorb any of the deficit that comes beyond the $75,000,” Mr. Murphy told town board members during that meeting.
Since then, however, town board members said they hadn’t seen enough of a return on their investment to warrant maintaining the $75,000 allocation.
The Massena Village Board had previously cut off BDC funding, opting instead to use that money to pay for grant writing services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.