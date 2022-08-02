MASSENA — With a month to go before the start of the 2022-23 school year, the Massena Central School District is searching for a full-time food service director.
During a special meeting this week, board of education members accepted the resignation of Amanda Miller, effective July 29.
This is the first time in several years that the district has not contracted with the St. Lawrence-Lewis Board of Cooperative Educational Services for a shared food service director.
“For the past 10 years the district has contracted with the St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES for food service director. The BOCES has expanded into many school districts to provide a consistent service and we appreciated their service,” Superintendent Patrick H. Brady said.
However, he said, BOCES is finding it difficult to locate food service directors to service districts. Peter Bertrand had served as Massena’s food service director four days a week, but he retired in August. Board of education members approved hiring a full-time food service director rather than staying with the BOCES program, which will provide shared services for 19 districts next school year.
“Prior to this, we had a director four days a week and he was shared with another district. In this time of labor shortage, they were finding it difficult to obtain food service directors, particularly those that could provide us with enough days of service during the week for a large school district like Massena. Because of the shortage, they were looking to pull back to three days. We felt that wasn’t going to meet our needs and that we would try to go out and find our own food service director,” Mr. Brady said.
He said the position is a Civil Service role.
“We went to the Civil Service list and exhausted the Civil Service list, meaning that we didn’t find a candidate from that list that could take the position,” he said.
They did, however, interview a couple of candidates, including Ms. Miller.
“One of them was originally appointed, but now had to step back,” Mr. Brady said. “We are looking at other options right now with our food service director position. We’ll be looking at hopefully making an appointment here in the near future.”
The board of education took action on 33 total personnel recommendations this week, including appointments, extra duty assignments, resignations and substitutes.
“We had a lot of retirements this year, including this one, the director of special education and director of curriculum. It’s been a process, but I’m very pleased with the candidates that we’ve hired so far for director of special services, director of curriculum, two principals and many teachers. Now we need to solidify the food service director,” Mr. Brady said.
