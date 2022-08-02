Massena schools restart search for food service chief

With a month to go before the start of the 2022-23 school year, the Massena Central School District is searching for a full-time food service director. The district is no longer contracting with the St. Lawrence-Lewis Board of Cooperative Educational Services for a part-time food service director. Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — With a month to go before the start of the 2022-23 school year, the Massena Central School District is searching for a full-time food service director.

During a special meeting this week, board of education members accepted the resignation of Amanda Miller, effective July 29.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.