MASSENA — Saying they need more information, school board members have tabled approving an intermunicipal agreement with the village to provide a school resource officer from the Massena Police Department.
“We had some questions concerning the school resource officer agreement. Is it the pleasure of the board to revisit that? I thought we had considerable consensus to take a second look at that and get some questions answered. Am I correct?” board President Paul A. Haggett asked board members.
“I think it would be a good idea,” board member Patricia F. Murphy said, with unanimous support.
Superintendent Patrick H. Brady said he would have answers ready for the next board meeting.
“I know the board had some questions that we discussed, and I will work to get some answers for those questions and put it on the agenda for our next meeting,” he said.
Massena Central and the village previously worked jointly on bringing an SRO back to the district through an annual agreement. The district was seeking an active or retired officer from a local, state or federal police agency to serve as a special patrol officer.
Jody W. Daggett worked from the beginning of the 2019-20 school year until the school closed in March 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, citing potential liability, village officials opted not to renew the contract. Although Mr. Daggett worked in the Massena Central School District, he was a member of the Massena Police Department. The village was responsible for setting up the training of the SRO, overseeing the person’s work and purchasing the equipment that was needed for the job. Salary and benefits were paid for through a Title 4 grant.
Prior to that, the district had another SRO — then-patrolman Patrick J. Serguson, whose salary was paid by both the school and the village. That position was abolished in 2007 because the village and school district no longer had the funding to sustain it.
Mr. Brady included the position in his 2022-23 budget, which was approved by the board. The salary was set at $35,000 for the 180 days school is in session. The individual will have an office at J.W. Leary Junior High School.
“A person who is retired with a public pension can now make $35,000 a year versus $30,000,” he said.
He said the agreement was similar to the previous contract between the district and village. However, Mr. Brady said, village officials were asking the district to pick up some additional costs, such as vehicle liability insurance, and costs for vehicle gas and vehicle maintenance.
He said there was community support to restore the position.
“This has been a position that we’ve heard a lot from the community that they’d like to see us restore. If you remember, we spent a year examining and coming up with a plan to have a school resource officer in the district. That was to restore what we had previously. We had the SRO for a year and then village did terminate at that time the agreement. But now there seems to be renewed interest by the village to support this. They did vote to support it Tuesday night,” Mr. Brady said.
Trustee Francis J. Carvel cast the lone no vote during the village board meeting, citing the potential for liability to the village since the SRO would be a village employee.
Under the resolution passed by trustees, the district would receive the services of an SRO “to promote the goal of ensuring a caring, safe, respectful, and orderly learning environment in its schools as detailed in said Memorandum of Agreement effective July 1, 2022, and ending June 30, 2023.”
However, Mayor Gregory M. Paquin said, there wasn’t a July 1 deadline to have a school resource officer in place.
“One thing I really appreciate that Chief Olson (Police Chief Jason M. Olson) had to say is that this person is going to be the right person and not just a person, So, if that means it doesn’t happen until November, it doesn’t happen until November. It’s when they find the right person, and I think that’s the key,” Mr. Paquin said.
