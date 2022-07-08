MASSENA — A school board member says he’s concerned about the number of Massena Central students not making it to graduation, and he wonders if there is a way for the board to keep tabs on the number of high school students advancing to the next grade to see how many may be lost in each class.
Kevin F. Perretta said they don’t know how many students aren’t graduating with their class until graduation rolls around, and by then it’s too late to help those who may have needed assistance along the way.
“I don’t know if there’s any good answer out there. But I can’t stress it enough. We just had graduation and we had an update as to graduation rates and what not. I spoke about it not to focus on the negative, but how do we reduce the number of dropouts?” he said during Thursday evening’s board meeting.
He said the report could indicate how many students started in ninth grade and advanced to 10th grade, then 11th and 12th, and why some students may no longer be part of that group at each grade level.
“Is it the same or did we lose any in ninth grade, and so on and so forth every year until they graduate out or drop out, and hopefully we figure out a way to minimize that number,” Mr. Perretta said. “I know all these intervention services are designed to do that. But I want to keep awareness even at our level because we don’t know until graduation. They’re already graduated out. Well, the horse has left the barn at that point. We’ve lost our chance to do anything about it as a board.”
“It’s our job to do everything within our power to get them to graduation and hopefully be a productive member of society,” he added. “If they don’t get to graduation, there’s a whole lot of stuff stacked against them and they won’t be a productive member of society, and we’ve lost.”
Board member Susan B. Lambert said they might be able to identify patterns.
“Are kids leaving? Why are the leaving? Are kids failing certain classes? Why?” she said, adding that identifying patterns could be helpful.
“It gives us an opportunity to drill down. That’s what I’m asking for. I just want to be aware at our level all the way from ninth grade, not just at 12th grade after graduation is over,” Mr. Perretta said.
