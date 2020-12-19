MASSENA — The Massena Central School District’s community schools director had the opportunity recently to talk with state officials about the positive impact the Community Schools initiative has had in the district.
Kristin Colarusso-Martin had been invited to meet with members of the state Assembly and Senate Education Committee, New York City Education Committee, and state Assembly and Senate staff.
The invitation came in collaboration with New York State United Teachers so the legislative leaders could learn more about the critical role community schools played, the services provided by the initiative, and the work that had been done before and during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ms. Colarusso-Martin was joined in the Zoom meeting by Superintendent Patrick Brady and Massena Federation of Teachers President Randy Freiman.
“One of the purposes of the meeting was to show the various models that community schools are using through the state. Massena was proud to be invited to be a model for community schools in a rural setting,” Mr. Brady said. “Hopefully, these efforts indicate to the state Legislature the importance of continuing to fund community schools which has had such a positive impact on our district and community.”
Ms. Colarusso-Martin said Massena, the largest of 18 school districts in the county, became one of the first rural Full Service Community Schools in New York state starting in 2017.
“In Massena, Community Schools is used to set the stage for students to be successful in school by dealing with external factors getting in the way of their education,” she said.
She said one of the many accomplishments of the Community Schools initiative was the District Rapid Response Team.
“Formed in 2018, this group of nearly 80 school administrators, counselors, local government, law enforcement and community partners work collaboratively to address the needs of students and families in Massena to provide an immediate response to students in crisis,” Ms. Colarusso-Martin said.
“When COVID hit last March, the Rapid Response Team was a vital instrument to bring the school and community together to help families in crisis, leverage scarce resources and bring PPE (personal protective equipment), sanitizer, masks and hand soap to the community,” she said.
The Community Schools initiative also addresses attendance issues. She said they try to reach out to families that have students not attending and identify the reason why they’re not coming to school. They also look at other potential needs students may have, such as lack of Internet, food insecurity, unstable housing or lack of warm clothing.
“We then reach out to our community partners to try to meet those needs so that students can participate in school and have a successful education,” she said.
Another initiative was to coordinate teams of teachers visiting the homes of incoming kindergarten and grade seven students in the summers of 2019 and 2020.
“These visits serve as an important relationship-building tool to increase family involvement in kids’ education by establishing positive contact and communication,” Ms. Colarusso-Martin said.
The district has also partnered with state and private mental health providers to embed behavioral health services in the district’s five schools.
“Therapists and youth advocates work with students in person and virtually during the school day so that students’ mental health needs are being met and they can focus on school,” she said.
In addition, they’re partnering with the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe and the Holistic Life Foundation “to empower our students and staff through yoga, mindfulness and self care. Learning the tools to effectively manage stress and anxiety will help improve the overall mental health of students and staff.”
Ms. Colarusso-Martin said their “signature Community Schools event” in Massena is a back-to-school event where district families are invited to meet their children’s teachers, pick up free donated school supplies, get a free haircut and connect with community partners that provide services to support families.
“In 2018, we were the first school to host this event and by 2019, 10 additional school districts in the county had planned their own events,” she said.
