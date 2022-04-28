MASSENA — The Massena Central School District is exploring bringing back an alternative education program, but it’s not an easy process, according to Superintendent Patrick H. Brady.
He recounted the history of the alternative education program in Massena through looking at files and speaking with former Superintendent Douglas W. Huntley, who had created a committee to explore an alternative education program that was initially for junior high school students.
“This committee included teachers, board members, administrators and representatives of the St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau. It was really to create a program for students who didn’t really feel connected to school, to the traditional classroom, and provide support for them, as well as kind of a project-based and community-based so they would go to work sites as well as learn skills,” Mr. Brady said.
In 2008-09, former Superintendent Roger B. Clough II started a limited alternative education program with a couple of teachers who were teaching math, science, English and social studies
“There were two teachers in there and they would bring in a counselor from time to time. They were in the central office building. The second year, they moved the program over to the high school. At that point, in that second year, they brought in four core teachers, a coordinator, a counselor and some teachers for art and foreign language. It expanded to about 50 students. It expanded from grade six to nine. Eventually it went up to grade 12,” he said.
That program lasted a few years and was eliminated during a tough 2012-13 budget year, when cuts were being made throughout the district.
Mr. Brady said that in getting feedback from some of the people involved with the program, it appealed to students who didn’t do well in a traditional classroom, but fared better in smaller classes with project-based learning. Attendance rates increased and discipline referrals decreased.
School board member Kevin F. Perretta said it was important to look at data such as graduation rates to see how successful the program was. Graduation data for that particular group, however, wasn’t available.
“I think it’s important look at that data because I think it might tell us something. The whole expectation was to create something that would raise the graduation rate. That was a very specific reason and, from my perspective — and I was here at the time — that was successful. But I don’t have that data. It was perceived as successful,” Mr. Perretta said. “I’ve always been curious about this, if it showed anything or if it dropped off after it was cut.”
He said he voted against the budget that year specifically because of the cut to the alternative education program.
“We’re at a point where we have a lot of money, and I haven’t read our district goals, but I reckon the gradual increase in the graduation rate is in there and if it costs the money to do that and this is going to provide a pipeline to get those students that need (assistance), I’d like to see some serious consideration of it,” Mr. Perretta said.
Mr. Brady said a bridging program is one of the district’s future considerations. The goal of bridge programs is to sequentially bridge the gap between the initial skills of students and what they need to enter and succeed in post-secondary education and employment. Some students attend the Seaway Career and Technical Education Center in Norwood to learn skills that can be used following graduation.
“The issue with students has often been can we get them to Seaway Tech. They’re struggling in junior high, but they’re not going to get to Seaway Tech until 11th grade and, once they get to Seaway Tech, they have about a 93% graduation rate,” Mr. Brady said. “So, that’s been successful, and that’s one of the reasons we’ve been looking closely also at this bridging program in 9th and 10th grade, and hopefully we can get that off the ground.”
He said Massena and other districts had approached the St. Lawrence-Lewis Board of Cooperative Educational Services about offering a program, but found little interest. But, the district would still like to explore it in its own buildings.
“I guess my point is, if we’re going to look at something alternative, we’re going to have to take a close look at it because there will be significant costs of adding teachers at a time of the teacher shortage and what will the model be,” Mr. Brady said. “I think we have to step back and look at, ‘OK, are there models out there now?’ I think if there’s an interest in looking at alternative education, I think it needs some further exploration. And what we usually do with this is we put it on for the board’s interest into a goal and start putting some resources towards it, to examine it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.