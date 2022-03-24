MASSENA — A student-led organization at Massena Central High School hopes to address mental health-related issues by providing safe spaces for students.
Senior Logan Dobbins, the student representative to the district’s school board, said the effort is called “Project Raiders.”
“Project Raiders at the high school is a student-led organization that works to help the school climate and community,” he told board members.
Mr. Dobbins said that he and four students met with Principal Alan C. Oliver and Community Schools Director Kristin E. Colarusso-Martin.
“They want to bring safe spaces into the building to combat mental health-related issues, help kids cool off and collect themselves throughout the day,” he said. “It was a really interesting meeting, and it showed the faculty and staff some sad stories that happened within our school.”
Mr. Dobbins also updated the board on the use of cell phones by students while in school.
“There was a video put out last Friday, and it’s restating that cell phones are banned throughout the school day. After the last meeting, I just wanted to reiterate that statement,” he said.
During the school board’s February meeting, board member Robert M. LeBlanc had shared his concerns that pictures which should have been private were being posted on social media. He didn’t specify the website, but said he had checked it before attending the board’s latest meeting, “and I was surprised to see what I saw.”
Social media had been addressed in a recent survey. When asked about bullying and harassment, more students said they perceive it happening around them than they actually experience it, and it’s strongly tied to social media.
Mr. Dobbins said during the February meeting that they were aware of and were addressing the social media situation.
“I know personally a lot of those social media accounts were just reported to the Student Affairs Office last week. So, at the moment, they’re trying to take care of those accounts,” he said.
Mr. Dobbins said one of the issues is cell phones.
“Part of the problem is it’s being enforced in the classrooms. So, these students are using the restrooms as a place to use their cell phones because of the cell phone policy. That’s also another reason why you’re seeing an influx of those pictures is because the kids are using them where they’re in a locked space where an administrator cannot come in,” he said.
During last week’s meeting, Mr. Dobbins also reported that high school students were being issued “pass books” to leave their classes during the day to use the bathroom or go to any other classroom.
