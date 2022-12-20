MASSENA — Backpacks during the school day will be a thing of the past when Massena Central High School students return from their holiday break in January.
Principal Alan C. Oliver said they’ve allowed some students to use backpacks during the day because of a locker shortage stemming from the district’s current $49.6 million capital project. But, he said, those days are coming to an end.
‘Up to this point in the school year, we have sort of a mixture of kids that can use backpacks and not. That’s been because of the capital project and not having access to lockers. We’re at the point in the school now where we have enough lockers available to us to give one to every student,” Mr. Oliver said in a message to parents.
He said they were currently working on reassigning lockers to all students “and very quickly after the break.”
“I suspect we’ll have a locker assigned to every student. At that point in time, we’ll return to the normal policy of no backpacks in the building anywhere,” he said. “We will release that at the school. I’ll make sure all students know that. This is just sort of making sure everybody’s aware that very quickly after break there will be no more backpacks in the building.”
Mr. Oliver said there were reasons for the decision.
“We don’t like kids carrying backpacks around. It’s unsafe, they’re a hazard, people trip over them. It’s all kinds of stuff like that. So, no backpacks very soon after break,” he said.
He said he anticipated some students would not be happy with the decision
“This will come of course with some level of whining from people about we can’t get to everywhere we need to be. I assure you, for generations kids have been able to figure out how to get to the lockers and carry everything with them they need during the day, and our students in school right now are no different,” Mr. Oliver said.
The high school began the 2022-23 school year with a shortage of student lockers because of the capital project. Because some wings were shut down for work, freshmen and sophomores received lockers, while juniors and seniors carried their items in backpacks.
During his message to parents, Mr. Oliver also reminded them of the school’s cell phone policy — out of sight during the school day.
“I’m just reaching out to parents asking for some help. Remind students when they come back out of break that phones aren’t supposed to be on them or visible during the school day,” he said. “Most of our kids are doing well, but it’s starting to slip a little bit. So, whatever you can do with a reminder to your students about phones, about leaving their phones in their backpacks and having them not visible between 7:35 (a.m.) and 2:16 (p.m.) would be appreciated.”
