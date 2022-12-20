Students check out backpacks during a Massena Central School District Ready 4 School event. Backpacks will be off limits at the high school during the school day after the holiday break. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — Backpacks during the school day will be a thing of the past when Massena Central High School students return from their holiday break in January.

Principal Alan C. Oliver said they’ve allowed some students to use backpacks during the day because of a locker shortage stemming from the district’s current $49.6 million capital project. But, he said, those days are coming to an end.

