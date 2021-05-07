MASSENA — Massena Central School officials have worked with the Department of Health to allow them to graduate all seniors in one night instead of the anticipated two evenings.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the Class of 2020 had been split up and graduated in two separate ceremonies at the high school.
“The reality of it is since I came to Massena Central High School, the one request that I have heard most frequently from both our kids and our parents is that they really wanted all of our seniors to be together at graduation. I’ve heard this in countless meetings with students, Student Council, senior class and just kids in the hallway,” Principal Alan C. Oliver said.
He said they have done everything they could to make graduation a one-night affair with every graduate present.
“Our team has been working very hard to develop plans and protocols. We have countless hours into this that would allow us to bring everybody together. We’ve collaborated with Public Health on the issue. I just want everybody to know that we’ve been working really super hard on trying to make that happen for our kids,” he said.
Now, the wishes of students and parents for the Class of 2021 have come true, with the ceremony scheduled for 8:30 p.m. June 25, with a rain date of June 26. If it’s also raining on June 26, the ceremony will move to the following weekend.
“Graduation will be held on one night with the entire class present, and each graduate will be allowed up to four guests at the live ceremony. This event will be held at our stadium and turf at Massena Central High School, Again, graduation, one night, everybody there. We have no alternative plans to go inside. The size of this event mandates that it’s outside, which means we need to get a good weather night,” Mr. Oliver said.
He said the medium-scale event will likely have about 1,000 people in attendance. Although it’s scheduled for 8:30 p.m., it might start later because they need the appropriate lighting for the large screens next to the stage that will project the ceremony to ensure everybody can see.
“The event will be broadcast live as well for anybody that cannot come in the four-guest limit that we have set for this,” he said.
Mr. Oliver stressed that they will be following the New York State Public Health Department’s guidelines as they are written now and, if those change, they’ll also change accordingly. The guidelines right now require social distancing and face masks for everybody.
Because of the size of the event, he said there were additional guidelines to follow. All attendees, both students and guests, must show proof of vaccination either through a vaccination card or the state’s digital Excelsior app that can be downloaded to phones. If they have not been vaccinated, they must show proof of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of the event, or a negative Rapid test within six hours of the event.
“All students and guests will have to provide that proof of vaccination to get into the event. No student, including the graduate and guests can be allowed into the event without one of those three things,” Mr. Oliver said.
Seniors will also have a senior picnic, scheduled for June 1, and a prom, scheduled for June 12, both also following New York State Department of Health Guidelines.
“This is not Massena High School. This is not Massena Central School District. This is us following the rules as they’ve been handed to us,” he said.
The prom is also labeled as a medium-scale event because there will be more than 200 people. It will include food via food trucks, a DJ and dancing. As with graduation, anyone who attends, both students and chaperones, needs to show proof of vaccination or testing.
“If you do not have proof of vaccination or a negative test, I cannot allow you into the event per New York state guidelines. Nobody wants to hear that, but those are the guidelines that exist that I have to follow at the school,” Mr. Oliver said.
The event will be held outside at the high school.
“We’re going to have a very, very large tent at school so we can do this outside because it opens up how many people we can have. If it was inside, we’d have to cap it under 200, which wouldn’t work. Our proms are usually about 300 to 320 people,” he said.
He said groups of six to eight students will be assigned to an area.
“There’s been this speculation that somehow students are going to be stuck in this little pod, which they are not. They’ll have a table and at that table they will be able to eat together within that area. They’ll be able to dance together per the guidelines as they exist at that time,” Mr. Oliver said.
The senior picnic will be held at the Massena Town Beach and will include food and games while following outside social distancing and mask-wearing guidelines. Because it’s considered a small-scale event with an outdoor limit of 200 people, proof of vaccination or testing is not required.
“We’re going to have food provided via food trucks and other vendors potentially coming out to the event. The activities will be everybody getting together and hanging out outside at the beach. We’ll have games like Can Jam and Cornhole and other events that are maybe a little more distant than what we would normally see. But everybody’s going to be able to hang out. We’re going to bring in things like a dunking booth, which I’ll probably take a turn in. So it’ll be a traditional picnic,” Mr. Oliver said.
