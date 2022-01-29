MASSENA — Massena Central High School seniors in good standing will earn new privileges starting next week.
Senior Logan Dobbins, who serves as the student representative to the district’s board of education, told board members last week that the privileges will include early dismissal and late arrival, the opening of a senior lounge and the ability to leave the campus for lunch and return by the end of the lunch period.
Mr. Dobbins said the student lounge would be located in room 314, which serves as a cafeteria and board of education meeting room.
“It will be open every single period except period seven, which is B lunch,” he said.
Principal Alan C. Oliver said students need to meet certain academic criteria to take advantage of the privileges.
“They must be in good standing behaviorally and academically,” he said. “These are privileges, they’re not rights. Let’s be clear about that right from the get-go.”
He said the privileges are an offshoot of a school climate survey conducted by the district’s Climate Committee, which is comprised of teachers and students. Students were asked to respond if they agreed, were neutral or if they disagreed with each question. Three of the questions were, “Adults in my school ask students about their ideas,” “I feel like I belong at my school,” and “My school is a good place to be.”
For the first question, the majority of freshmen, sophomores and juniors were neutral, while the seniors disagreed. Freshmen said they agreed with the second question, while sophomores, juniors and seniors were neutral. For the third question, all of the grades disagreed.
Mr. Oliver said the results of the survey were a concern “almost counter intuitive.”
“I thought our freshmen would be the least favorable,” he said. “We knew we had some work to do.”
He suggested that the seniors might feel worse about the school than other classes because, although they are the oldest students in the school, they may feel like they aren’t getting treated any differently than freshmen.
“They’re ready to move on. They’re ready for the next phase in their lives. We know that. We think that there’s things that we can do in school that would make them feel better about being in school,” Mr. Oliver said.
The result was the introduction of senior privileges, which are scheduled to start Monday, the beginning of the second semester.
“The first is early dismissal or late arrival. This is going to be time for students who have study halls either at the beginning or end of the day. They’re going to be able to come to school late or leave early depending on where their study halls are,” Mr. Oliver said.
The second privilege will be to open up the campus for seniors at lunch time.
“This is a big one. It’s a little tight because we only have half an hour for lunch. The kids are going to be bound by the clock,” Mr. Oliver said. “But, if parents agree, they’re going to be able to leave school, grab something to eat and come back.”
He said the opening of a student lounge is significant “because this one hits everybody, not just the kids that are fortunate enough to have the means to get to school (rather than by bus),” he said.
He said the senior lounge option had once been part of the high school but was stopped a number of years ago. Now, it will be used to relax, with a foosball table and music, not for class work that could be done in study hall instead.
Mr. Oliver said that, in order for students to take advantage of early dismissal and late arrival or leaving the campus for lunch, parents must agree by signing a form from the school.
“It’s absolutely imperative that parents sign off on it, as you can imagine there’s some liability there. So, we have to make sure that parents are on board,” he said.
He stressed that the options are privileges and not rights.
“So, if they don’t work out, if your kid can’t follow the rules, if they come back late, if they abuse things, if they’re taking kids that aren’t on their sheets, they’re going to go away for that student,” Mr. Oliver said.
Since this is the first year for the privileges, he said if they become a problem, they would potentially not be available for underclassmen when they become seniors.
“We at the school want to have these privileges hang around really forever. But, privileges will come and go depending on how kids react,” he said. “So, if these privileges become a problem, if kids are abusing them, if we find ourselves policing them all the time, if bad things happen when kids leave the school or are on school property because of these, you could see all these things go away.”
