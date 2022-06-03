MASSENA — Massena Central High School junior Reese Dow received a special phone call.
It was Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, calling to congratulate her on winning this year’s Congressional Art Competition for New York’s 21st District.
Ms. Dow said the call lasted about eight minutes.
“Ms. Stefanik called me herself. I was a little bit shocked, to be honest. I didn’t really expect it. Mr. Simpson (art teacher Chad L. Simpson) told me that he was sending it out, but I didn’t really think much of it,” she said.
“I was proud to congratulate Massena Central High School student Reese Dow for winning this year’s Congressional Art Competition,” Rep. Stefanik said in a prepared statement. “The North Country is home to many talented young artists, and Reese’s piece demonstrates incredible skill and mastery of her craft.”
Ms. Dow’s artwork will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol alongside the winning works from other congressional districts for the next year.
Mr. Simpson said he had encouraged Ms. Dow to submit her piece, titled “Altered.”
“I keep an eye out for any competition I can get them into. We’ve done this in the past. I thought Reese’s work was certainly strong enough to submit to this one,” he said.
“Mr. Simpson kind of convinced me that it would be a good idea and he thought it would be a good piece to put in,” Ms. Dow said.
“Altered” depicts an Indigenous woman.
“I tried to capture the before and after image of an Indigenous boarding school,” Ms. Dow said. “I tried to play with the colors and hues of the face and shadow and kind of portray like a kind of sad feeling or mood.”
It was a piece that took some time and thought.
“It took weeks, a very long time,” Ms. Dow said.
It was a labor of love.
“I try to focus on one piece at a time or it gets a little bit difficult to finish one piece over another. So, I just worked on that piece,” she said.
She said she has been interested in art throughout her school career.
“I just liked it since I was always doing it throughout school. It was a class I really, really enjoyed doing, so I decided to just keep going with it,” Ms. Dow said. “I try to do digital art. I mess around and experiment with a bunch of different materials like marker, ink, charcoal, graphite, colored pencils, a bunch of different stuff.”
Her ideas come from various places.
“Sometimes it’s spending a little bit of time on Google finding something that looks cool, or I sit there listening to music. Things like that,” she said.
Each spring, the Congressional Institute sponsors a nationwide high school visual art competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent in the nation and in each congressional district. Since the Artistic Discovery competition began in 1982, more than 650,000 high school students have participated.
Students submit entries to their representative’s office, and panels of district artists select the winning entries. Winners are recognized both in their district and at an annual awards ceremony in Washington, D.C. The winning works, including the one by Ms. Dow, are displayed for one year at the U.S. Capitol.
“That’s the crazy part about it. I never really thought it would happen,” she said. “They said they were going to send us something telling us the exact date when we’re able to go down and see everything. We haven’t gotten it yet, so I’m hoping I can eventually go down. Then again, it’s a really big trip to go down.”
Some of her other work was also displayed closer to home during a popular Thursday night art show held at the St. Lawrence Centre mall.
“I had two pieces. It was very busy,” she said.
Ms. Dow said she intends to continue furthering her art career.
“I hope to continue with the art after school. I’m hoping to transfer into something that’s not really visually appealing, but you can actually interact with it. So I’m planning on going into video game design and development and taking it a step further and doing like 3D modeling like world creation, that kind of visualization,” she said.
In the meantime, she has another year at Massena Central High School to continue polishing her art skills.
“She’s only a junior,” Mr. Simpson said. “I still have another whole year with her to keep pushing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.