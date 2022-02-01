MASSENA — For another pandemic year, Massena Central High School friends, family and community members are being invited to participate in the “Adopt a Senior” program.
Teacher and parent Kerry Perretta said the program helps to make up for some of the senior year events that would typically be held, but have been canceled or changed because of COVID-19.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the Massena Central senior classes to lose a lot of those precious senior year events that should have created fond memories,” Ms. Perretta said. “This year’s class has had a better experience, but we would still like to show them how special we think they are by continuing the ‘Adopt a Senior’ program that has been organized by a small group of parents.”
Many districts across the United States had started similar programs a couple years ago to support the seniors during the pandemic, and Massena joined in. The first year’s program was done around graduation time, but last year it was moved earlier in the year to keep it separate from graduation.
The adopter can choose someone they know, or they can contact Ms. Perretta for the name of someone who hasn’t yet been selected. Each senior can only be adopted once, so she is keeping a list of those who still need to be adopted to pass on to someone who wants to adopt a senior. Every senior on the list from the high school will be adopted.
“Many people in the community have expressed interest in participating in the program, so please don’t feel pressured into adopting a senior student,” she said.
Seniors are filing out a “My Favorite Things” form that lists their favorite candy, restaurant, hobbies and more. Anyone who adopts a senior will receive that student’s list, and they can send them something from the list or anything of their choosing.
Ms. Perretta said adopters are asked to spend a minimum of $25 on the gift, but there is no limit.
“The sole purpose of this is to try and let the Class of 2022 know that we are thinking of them and are proud of their accomplishments,” she said.
She said gifts should be delivered between March 7 and 18 if possible, but can be delivered earlier.
“If you’d like, post a short bio and picture of them with your gift on Facebook and/or Instagram. We want to share our celebration of them with the community,” Ms. Perretta said.
Anyone with questions can email her at kperretta@mcs.k12.ny.us.
