MASSENA — Now that the state has loosened its COVID-19 restrictions, so has the Massena Central School District as it relates to graduation ceremonies on June 25.
Superintendent Patrick Brady told board of education members Thursday night that the plans they’ve been drawing up for graduation, based on previous state guidance, no longer applied.
“Alan (high school Principal Alan C. Oliver) actually put out a video to the parents and community on graduation yesterday. Within an hour, the regulations had changed again, so he put out a second one today,” he said.
Graduation is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. on the district’s turf field using a jumbotron like last year to show the ceremony on the big screen.
“Social distancing was going to be required. It’s no longer required to be socially distanced at graduation,” Mr. Brady said.
While vaccinated individuals are no longer required to wear a face mask at the event, masks are required for children under 12 years old and students and guests who have not been vaccinated. Previously, individuals entering the ceremony had to either show proof of vaccination or proof that they had been tested 72 hours before the event.
“But this will be done on the honor system because we no longer have to check vaccinations at the door or if you’re unvaccinated, have you tested before you come in. So we no longer have to check them for vaccination proof. Those were changes that just occurred yesterday as far as the state guidance,” Mr. Brady said.
Another change was the number of guests. It had been four per student. Now it’s up to six guests. Space for guests has been set aside in separate areas around the turf field.
Those unable to attend the ceremony can watch it live on the district’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMWu0AqaHRio-b0wgVZgFng.
Changes have also been made to graduation ceremonies in Potsdam. High school Principal Mark Bennett sent out a notice to graduates and their families this week to share the news.
“Late last night I received confirmation from the St. Lawrence County Health Department that social gathering limits, capacity restrictions, social distancing, cleaning and disinfection, health screening, and contact information for tracing are NO longer required for graduation. However, unvaccinated individuals are still asked to wear a mask,” Mr. Bennett wrote.
“As a result, we will be able to hold a regular graduation on the Turf Field. You may invite additional guests to join the event. Seating will be available on the bleachers and along the fence line. We will also set up additional seating on the turf. As no tickets are required, seating is first-come-first-served,” he wrote.
