MASSENA — After a one-year absence, the Massena Central High School’ Musical Theater Department’s spring musical is back, but with a different way to enjoy it.
Musical Theater Director Christopher Lincoln said the cast and crew have been working hard to finish up “Little Shop of Horrors,” which will be livestreamed at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
“The show is shot and produced and created as a livestream show,” Mr. Lincoln said.
The school’s Rocktober concert was held via livestream on Facebook, with donations accepted to assist the school’s Music Department. But, with Little Shop of Horrors, a livestream on Facebook isn’t possible.
“Due to copyright laws, we are not permitted to post this show on YouTube. The only way the show can be seen is via livestream on Saturday, May 29th or Sunday, May 30th,” Mr. Lincoln said.
He said the show will be livestreamed pay-per-view style. Ticket information is available by visiting www.mchsmusical.com and clicking on the link that will take visitors to the online ticket sales site. They’ll find an option to purchase tickets for the Saturday or Sunday show.
“Tickets prices have not changed and remain at $11,” he said.
Once the ticket is purchased, an email will be sent with the necessary information to watch the show. The information will include the link to view the show at show time.
“You are permitted to go to the link prior to show start to ensure that everything is working properly, and you will see a countdown to show start,” Mr. Lincoln said. “It’s important to note that the shows are only available at the show times listed above. We are not legally allowed to put the show up for ‘on-demand’ viewing.”
A promotional video can be viewed at https://youtu.be/QR5ugxuALW0.
“Please consider purchasing tickets and enjoy the show from the comfort of your home,” he said.
Anyone with questions can email Mr. Lincoln at clincoln@mcs.k12.ny.us.
He had met with the district’s board of education in March to request permission to stage the show.
“The thought was small cast, small pit, very little set requirements. It’s basically a five-week run, which is less than half of what we usually have. Little Shop of Horrors fits that bill quite nicely,” Mr. Lincoln told board members.
The pit includes five musicians and no wind instruments, he said.
The school’s Musical Theater Department wasn’t able to stage last year’s production of “Newsies” because of COVID-19. The production had originally been scheduled for March 27 and 28. But when the state directed that events with 500 or more people in attendance be canceled or postponed, it was moved to April 25. The situation never got any better, though, and the final decision was to stage it in late July. But that, too, was canceled because of the pandemic.
