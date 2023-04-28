MASSENA — The top two students in the Massena Central School Class of 2023 were neck and neck when it came to grade point average.
High school Principal Alan C. Oliver said valedictorian Logan Eggleston carried a 100.98 grade point average, while salutatorian Jayden Dostie carried a grade point average of 100.92.
“So, these two guys were really close,” he said in introducing the students and their families to the district’s board of education.
Mr. Eggleston is the son of Darin and Barbara Eggleston.
“Logan is the quintessential picture of what one would hope to see in a valedictorian — calm, steady work ethic, intellect and goodness,” Mr. Oliver said.
He said Mr. Eggleston would be receiving the International Baccalaureate Diploma in June.
“The IB Diploma Programme is the most difficult diploma path that Massena Central School has to offer. It is a significant undertaking designed for intellectually curious, motivated students,” he said. “Within this demanding curriculum, Logan has powered himself to the number one spot in his class with an exceptional 100.98 GPA. Logan’s content knowledge is deep and spans all disciplines. I have no doubt he’ll be an IB Full Diploma recipient come graduation in June, which means he took absolutely the hardest courses you could possibly take in the high school.”
Mr. Oliver said that, despite the demands of the IB curriculum, “Logan has immersed himself in our school and community. He is a member of our theater group, is first chair trumpet in our Jazz Band, a key member of our Concert Band, and the Men’s Ensemble and Achoired Pitches select vocal groups. He was selected as a mentor in both the Learn-to-Lead and Link Crew programs. It takes an exceptional role model with a natural ability to connect and lead others to be successful in these two programs. Logan exemplified these qualities.”
Mr. Eggleston is a member of the school’s cross-country, indoor track and spring track programs. He is also secretary of the National Honor Society, a member of the Spanish National Honor Society, and president of the high school’s Interact Club.
“Currently, he is dedicating his time to organizing a fundraiser for various underfunded community service and charitable organizations,” Mr. Oliver said. “Throughout his high school career, Logan has dedicated over 200 hours of community service to advocacy programs, park cleanups, and various other community organizations. The breadth of his involvement combined with his academic commitments highlights Logan’s commitment to doing the very best he can do.”
He said Mr. Eggleston’s character “truly sets him apart.”
‘Logan’s kindness, integrity and maturity give the complete picture of this exceptional young man. He is measured and balanced in all that he does. He is deeply committed to family values and has a strong moral compass that guides him. Logan inspires others to rise to their own potential,” Mr. Oliver said.
He plans to major in chemistry or biochemistry in college this fall and aspires to be an emergency medicine physician.
Mr. Dostie, the salutatorian, is the son of Derek and Renetta Dostie.
“Jayden’s love of learning and intrinsic curiosity is the foundation of his success. He is an extraordinary student who takes full advantage of any opportunity to improve his understanding of the world around him,” Mr. Oliver said.
He said Mr. Dostie maintained his 100.92 grade point average “while taking the most rigorous, demanding coursework Massena Central School has to offer within our International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme.”
“Jayden’s teachers describe him as a joy to have as a student. His big personality fills up the entire room,” Mr. Oliver said.
He said Mr. Dostie was involved in “a wide array of both school and community activities.”
“He’s involved with virtually everything under the sun at the high school. He has an energy level that’s up through the roof,” Mr. Oliver said. ‘He is a member of the National Honor Society and French National Honor Society, French Club, and the president of the Band Club. He is first trumpet in our Concert Band, second trumpet in Jazz Band, and is a key member of our Pep Band. As a student-athlete, Jayden has played soccer for MCHS for six years and is a member of both the indoor track team and the spring track teams. He has also been a part of our Northern TRIBS swimming program.”
He said, despite of his academic and athletic obligations, Mr. Dostie had accumulated more than 100 volunteer hours with programs affiliated with local elementary schools, food distribution programs and the Potsdam Humane Society.
“He currently serves as senior patrol leader in Boy Scouts and, as if these endeavors were not impressive enough, in January of this year, Jayden reached the rank of Eagle Scout in Boy Scouts, which represents the pinnacle of achievement in scouting,” Mr. Oliver said. “Jayden is so much more than his intellect and involvement. He is a young man who exudes composure, good judgment and integrity. He is infinitely trustworthy. We have been grateful for his enthusiasm, kind heart, intelligence and maturity.”
Mr. Dostie plans to major in marine sciences at college this fall and hopes to have opportunities for scientific research and to pursue a career as a park ranger or within the Department of Environmental Conservation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.