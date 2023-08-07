MASSENA — The hunt is on for Chromebooks that haven’t been returned to Massena Central High School.
Principal Alan C. Oliver said the district is missing “90-some” Chromebooks that haven’t been returned by students or former students, and they need them back to prepare them for the new school year.
“If you still have a Chromebook or a charger in your house right now, you shouldn’t have it. So make sure you bring it back to the school any time. You can return them right to the main office,” he said in a message to high school families.
The hunt started with letters sent to families, asking them to return their Chromebooks to the school, but there will be other communication if they’re not returned.
“This week we are doing letters that we’re mailing home to families about Chromebooks, and letters will be followed up by phone calls soon,” Oliver said. “Make sure you get them back. Be looking for those letters. And, if you have them in your house, don’t wait for a letter. Just bring them back to the main office. Tell them who the kid is and we’ll check it off.”
With one month until school opens for the 2023-24 year, he said it’s essential to get the Chromebooks back in the school’s hands.
“We need Chromebooks returned to the school. We need to re-image them. We need to make sure they’re clean and ready for the fall,” he said.
Oliver said students will receive Chromebooks in the fall. However, students who owe one to the district will not receive another one, he said.
“These are an essential part of the learning in school now,” he said. “We’re not on Chromebooks all the time, but we definitely use them and we make sure that every kid has one. The only way we can do that is to have you return them.”
Chromebook distribution began with the start of the pandemic and remote learning in mid-March 2020. Families with students in kindergarten through grade 12 who did not have their own computers or other devices that allowed for remote learning were able to pick them up from the school.
Students received a Chromebook, charger, and a release form that contained information about the appropriate care of the device until it was returned once school resumed its regular schedule.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.