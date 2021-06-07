MASSENA — Individuals who plan to attend Massena Central High School’s prom and graduation and who haven’t been tested for COVID-19 will have an opportunity for testing before the events.
Under state Department of Health mandates, anyone attending must either show proof that they have been vaccinated or have been tested within 72 hours of the event.
High school Principal Alan C. Oliver said that, unless an individual is already in the process of getting vaccinated, there isn’t enough time left to be “fully vaccinated” before the events. The prom is scheduled for Saturday.
Graduation has been scheduled for June 25, with a rain date of June 26.
“We have been collaborating with the St. Lawrence Health System and I am happy to report that with their support we will be offering PCR testing events on school grounds for both of the events. The PCR test must be done within 72 hours of the event and we will provide opportunities to meet this requirement,” he said.
Testing for the prom will be done from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the high school auxiliary gymnasium.
Testing for graduation will be a drive-through event. It will be done from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 23 in the high school drop-off lane.
No appointments are necessary, but there could be a wait time depending on the volume of traffic.
Mr. Oliver said two forms will need to be completed for either of the clinics.
The first is the Massena Central School Authorization for Release and the second is the Massena Central School COVID-19 Testing Form.
Hard copies of the forms are available in the high school main office or can be obtained on the high school’s Facebook page at http://wdt.me/DPzh2Y.
“The MCS Authorization for Release form will allow Public Health to share the test results directly with the school for these events. By signing this form, you will ensure that we receive the test results for the event. You can obtain a PCR test from another place, but please know you will need to share a hard copy of the test results with us prior to entry to the event,” he said.
The forms must be completed prior to the clinics. For students under 18 years old, the COVID-19 Testing Form contains a parental release that must be signed for those students to participate. Both completed forms must be brought to the clinic
“The process for these events is simple and we have worked hard to make it so,” he said.
Individuals can also have a “rapid test” done within six hours of the event, but the school will not be able to provide that testing for prom or graduation.
“If you choose the rapid test, it will be up to you to obtain it and provide the results to us,” Mr. Oliver said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.